NYCRPD Receives Grant Money To Fund Interagency Records Management System

YORK COUNTY, PA — The Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD) is pleased to announce a grant award by the Pennsylvania Commission On Crime And Delinquency (PCCD) to the agency for implementation of a county wide records management system to facilitate information exchange between participating York County Police Agencies, The Office of the District Attorney, and the York County Sheriffs Office. The participating York County Police Agencies within the project are identified as follows:

- Northern York County Regional Police Department

- Newberry Township Police Department

- Springettsbury Township Police Department

- West Manchester Township Police Department

- Office of the York County District Attorney

- Fairview Township Police Department

- Southern Regional Police Department

- York Area Regional Police Department

- Southwestern Regional Police Department

- Northeastern Regional Police Department

- York County Sheriffs Office

- Wrightsville Borough Police Department

- Spring Garden Township Police Department

- Lower Windsor Township Police Department

- Stewartstown Borough Police Department

- North Hopewell Township Police Department

- West York Borough Police Department

- West Manheim Township Police Department

- Hanover Borough Police Department

- Penn Township Police Department

- Carroll Township Police Department

- York City Police Department

- Hellam Township Police Department

This award to the NYCRPD who was the applicant agency on behalf of the participating York County law enforcement agencies was issued in the amount of $710,261.00. These monies were awarded under a grant funding stream identified as the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) for Better Automation Sharing By Law Enforcement (BASLE). This was a competitive grant open to all eligible Pennsylvania Law Enforcement agencies for application for selected awards.

A grant development team comprised of differing law enforcement agency members researched and compiled the grant application for submission to the PCCD.

The grant function and design is to provide all participating York County Law Enforcement agencies with critical hardware and infrastructure upgrades and a unified and standardized records management system with key features including:

- Near real time reporting

- Automated data entry and reporting from patrol vehicles

- Automated data entry and reporting from remote locations

- Migration of existing data

- Interoperability between existing criminal Justice Data Systems

- Interoperability between outside jurisdictions

- Enhanced user capabilities including data extraction to reduce user entry and time requirements

- Real time police report extraction capability for case progress monitoring by prosecutors

- Providing uniform formalized data capture requirements for all participating agencies

- Elimination of duplicated work efforts between agencies

- Elimination of agency submissions of case records to prosecutors of the York County District Attorneys Office who will have near real time access to all case records for prosecution and discovery purposes.

- Provide data entry access to reporting via York County Central Booking for reporting upgrade and data accuracy

The Northern York County Regional Police Department wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the police agencies and the Office of the District Attorney and the York County Sheriff in the spirit of cooperation to make this award possible, with the goal of maintaining a high degree of public safety within our communities. The NYCRPD and all of the participating agencies also wish to extend their thanks to all of the elected officials in local government and acknowledge the unanimous support of the state representatives and senators who were elected from York County.

