Ohio cops get MARCS radios through grant

By Joe Williams

Newark Advocate

NEWARK, Ohio — Local law enforcement leaders say new state-of-the-art radios funded through a federal grant will help connect their departments and greatly improve communication during emergencies.

“Our migration to (Multi-Agency Radio Communication System) radios wouldn’t have been possible without this help,” Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said Wednesday. “We’re excited to get these radios out to some of our neighboring entities we work with every day.”

“Without this grant, it would have been virtually impossible to get any of this,” said Buckeye Lake Police Chief Jim Hanzey. “The day this came through, it was a big weight lifted off me.”

