Ohio police get grant for ‘Cops and Kids’ fishing day

Record-Courier

HIRAM, Ohio — The Hiram Police Department recently received a $500 “Step Outside” grant from the Ohio Department of Wildlife, which will help pay for a community program called “Cops and Kids Fishing Day.”

The intent of “Cops and Kids Fishing Day” is to bring community children closer to law enforcement officers and build lifelong bonds.

“Kids will spend time fishing with police officers and having a fun day, we will have many items to give away at the event, contests, prizes, as well as lunch,” Hiram Police Chief Ed Samec said. “This is a program designed to bring police officers and kids closer together, build bonds and friendships, and it also is directed toward building family unity, parents are encouraged to participate in the event and join in with the fun.”

Full Story: Hiram police receive $500 grant for ‘Cops and Kids’ fishing day