OJA Mutual Aid Radio Replacement Round 6 Pre-Application

The Office of Justice Assistance is now accepting pre-applications for funding to replace and upgrade existing VHF public safety radios. The pre-applications will be used by OJA to determine eligibility for the Round 6 radio replacement grants. The pre-application submission is open to any local or tribal public safety agency in Wisconsin that has not received an OJA-funded radio through the mutual aid radio replacement program in the past.

Please read the instruction document carefully. Please remember:

Pre-applications can only be submitted by those who have not received a radio

received a radio Agencies who submitted a pre-application in Round 5 but did not receive a radio will be considered in Round 6

Specific Round 6 guidelines will be released when the funding

Announcement is opened in the Egrants system. Approximately $3 million has been allocated for this funding in 2010. Round 6 is intended to be the final round of grants under the mutual aid radio replacement program.

Pre-Application Instructions (PDF)

Pre-Application (Excel)

