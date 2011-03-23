PoliceGrantsHelp Presenting at GovSec, Special Registration Discount Offered to PoliceGrantsHelp Members

SAN FRANCISCO – PoliceGrantsHelp, the leading online grant information and assistance resource for law enforcement, has announced that two members of its team will be presenting at the upcoming 2011 GovSec conference and expo.

The PoliceGrantsHelp team of Denise Schlegel, Senior Grant Writer, and Sarah Wilson, Grants Manager, will be teaching a session on Wednesday, March 30th from 10:30am time to 12:30pm time. The session will be called Grants: Preparing your Department to Submit a Winning Application and will be focused on providing Chiefs and their top management the tools, resources and sound business practices needed to develop and submit a competitive winning grant application. Attendees may speak with the PoliceGrantsHelp team after the presentation at booth 921.

When: March 30th, 10:30am – 12:30pm

Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Hall C – Theater 2

801 Mt Vernon Place NW

Washington, DC 20001

The GovSec conference and expo will be held from March 29-31, 2011, in Washington DC. This year, GovSec 2011 featuring U.S. Law Enforcement Conference & Expo, is offering law enforcement attendees 10% of the full conference rate. Attendees may also register for the free expo and get access to in-depth education sessions on the show floor.

Register at http://bit.ly/GovSecRegLE and enter CONF24 for the discount.

The paid conference agenda includes keynote addresses by top officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Division. The majority of the conference, including keynote addresses, four educational tracks and networking events will take place before the trade expo opens, in order to eliminate the need for attendees to have to choose between attending sessions and visiting the trade show.

About PoliceGrantsHelp.com

PoliceGrantsHelp.com‘s mission is to provide law enforcement and members of the first responder community with a comprehensive resource for police grants information and assistance. PoliceGrantsHelp features the most extensive law enforcement grant database ever created, with a library of information not only for federal grant programs, but also state, local and corporate grant opportunities.

PoliceGrantsHelp features a grant database that allows users to spend less time searching for grants and more time on research and grant writing. PoliceGrantsHelp.com also offers users a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more.

About GovSec featuring U.S. Law Enforcement

The Government Security Expo & Conference (GovSec) takes a comprehensive approach to securing our nation and its critical infrastructure by addressing the convergence of physical security, cyber security and law enforcement. This combination provides security professionals and first responders with the necessary insights, tools and tactics to protect their communities and our nation. U.S. Law Enforcement at GovSec provides the newest tools, tactics and technologies for law enforcement on the federal, state and local level to protect their communities and critical infrastructure from domestic and international terrorism, and natural and accidental disasters, while serving as the first line of defense in homeland security and as a partner in terrorism investigations. For more information, visit www.govsecinfo.com.