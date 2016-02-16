PoliceGrantsHelp to Hold Interactive Workshop at the 2016 Digital Policing Summit

SAN FRANCISCO - PoliceGrantsHelp, the leading online grant information and assistance resource for law enforcement, has announced that two members of its team will be leading an interactive workshop at the upcoming 2016 Digital Policing Summit.

The 2016 Digital Policing Summit is an event for law enforcement professionals responsible for launching new technology initiatives. Attendees will be learning about grants, how to select vendors, build policies, and manage pilot programs for their law enforcement agencies. This event will be held from February 16 – 17, 2016, in Las Vegas, NV

As a part of this event, the PoliceGrantHelp team of Samantha Dorm, Senior Grant Writing Manager, and Sarah Wilson, Director of the PoliceGrantsHelp Program, will be holding an interactive workshop focused on answering the big question, “What options are available for agencies looking to finance new initiatives and how are departments gaining access?” This workshop will be held on February 16th from 9:00 - 10:30 AM where attendees will have the opportunity to talk with grant professionals about best practices and tips involved in finding funding for new technological initiatives.

“Technology continues to enhance the way the departments are keeping communities safe” said Samantha Dorm. “The Digital Policing Summit offers a unique opportunity for our team to educate and inform police departments of the upcoming grants.”

More information about Digital Policing Summit: https://www.frallc.com/conference.aspx?ccode=G1001

About PoliceGrantsHelp.com

PoliceGrantsHelp.com‘s mission is to provide members of the first responder community with a comprehensive resource for grant information and assistance. PoliceGrantsHelp features the most extensive law enforcement grant database ever created, with a library of information not only for federal grant programs, but also state, local and corporate grant opportunities.

PoliceGrantsHelp features a grant database that allows users to spend less time searching for grants and more time on research and grant writing. PoliceGrantsHelp also offers users a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more.