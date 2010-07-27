PoliceGrantsHelp to Present at NASRO Conference in Louisville, Kentucky

SAN FRANCISCO – PoliceGrantsHelp, the leading online grant information and assistance resource for law enforcement, has announced that two members of its team will be presenting at the upcoming 2010 National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) Conference.

The 20th Annual SRO – School Safety Conference will be held from August 2-6, 2010, in Louisville, Kentucky. This year’s theme is focused around preventing crime in the school environment.

The PoliceGrantsHelp team of Samantha Dorm, Senior Grant Writer, and Sarah Wilson, Grants Manager, will be teaching two breakout sessions on Tuesday, August 2nd. The 75-minute long breakout session will be called Grants 101 for SROs and will be focused around helping SROs gain an understanding of grants basics and how to get grant funding for their departments.

This workshop is designed to eliminate some of the fear associated with applying for grants, while providing a clear understanding of the expectations of grantors to ensure compliance with the terms of the grants. Special emphasis will be placed on the utilization of alternative resources that are not traditional sources of funding for the various agencies/departments, including the use of business and community partnerships.

“We are honored to have been asked to speak at this event, addressing a segment of law enforcement that might otherwise have difficulty accessing grant resources,” said Sarah Wilson. “The mission of PoliceGrantsHelp is to provide law enforcement with the information they need to get grant assistance. The breakout sessions at NASRO will be a great way for officers to learn about the many opportunities that are out there when it comes to successfully acquiring grant funding and assistance for each department.”

PoliceGrantsHelp has assisted a number of departments seeking assistance in securing grant funding. In addition to comprehensive grant news and information, PoliceGrantsHelp offers departments a wide range of grant services, including customized grant research, writing and reviews to ensure that the department’s grant submissions are optimized for success.

For more information on PoliceGrantsHelp.com or to get assistance with a grant for your department, visit www.policegrantshelp.com/about.



About PoliceGrantsHelp.com

PoliceGrantsHelp.com‘s mission is to provide law enforcement and members of the first responder community with a comprehensive resource for police grants information and assistance. PoliceGrantsHelp features the most extensive law enforcement grant database ever created, with a library of information not only for federal grant programs, but also state, local and corporate grant opportunities.

PoliceGrantsHelp features a grant database that allows users to spend less time searching for grants and more time on research and grant writing. PoliceGrantsHelp.com also offers users a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more.

About NASRO

The National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) is a not-for-profit organization for school based law enforcement officers, school administrators, and school security/safety professionals. Our members work as partners to protect students, school faculty and staff and the schools they attend. With over 6,000 members, NASRO provides its members with up-to-date officer and administrative training, an annual conference each summer, networking opportunities, online access to lesson plans, and much more.

