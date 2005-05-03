Public Safety Foundation Of America Awards $2.5 Million To Expedite Wireless E-911 Emergency Services

Daytona Beach, Fla. - The Public Safety Foundation of America (PFSA) has announced a series of grants to support and expedite the implementation of wireless enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1) throughout the United States. In this round of funding, $2.5 million is being awarded to 37 grantees in 17 states (list attached).

The PSFA was established in January 2002 by the Association of Public- Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International. The PSFA’s objective is to provide critical funding and technical support to public safety answering points (PSAPs) and local emergency response officials to enable the implementation of wireless E9-1-1.

The grant announcement includes $331,335 to the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety/New Jersey State Police, $169,574 to the Oconee County (SC) Sheriff’s Office, $165,576 to the State of New Hampshire Department of Safety, and $163,718 to the Baltimore (MD) City Police Department.

These grants bring the total funds allocated by the PSFA to more than $11.5 million assisting more than 190 agencies in over 40 States and the District of Columbia. The PSFA is responsible for assisting agencies serving more than 40 million American citizens.

The PSFA Advisory Committee that administers the grants is comprised of the following member organizations:

Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International

International Association of Chiefs of Police

International Association of Fire Chiefs

National Association of Counties

National Association of State EMS Directors

National Emergency Number Association

National Governors’ Association

National League of Cities

The complete list of grantees can be found at www.apco911.org/gov/PDF/PSFARound403.pdf. For more information, visit www.psfa.us.

