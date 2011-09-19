Rural law enforcement information technology assistance offered

Office of Justice Assistance

SEARCH, the National Consortium for Justice Information and Statistics, is offering free training and technical assistance to rural law enforcement agencies nationwide. Through grant funds from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance, the non-profit organization SEARCH offers training and technical assistance on topics such as computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management systems and information sharing.

Local, county or tribal law enforcement jurisdictions are eligible for the SEARCH assistance if they serve a population of less than 50,000.

Agencies can apply online at: http://www.search.org/products/ta/

For more information on the program, download the SEARCH factsheet.