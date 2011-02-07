Special GovSec 2011 Discount Offered to PoliceGrantsHelp Members

This year, GovSec 2011 featuring U.S. Law Enforcement Conference & Expo, is offering law enforcement attendees 10% of the full conference rate.

Register at http://bit.ly/GovSecRegLE and enter CONF24 for the discount.

GovSec, the foremost authority on securing the nation, will be held in Washington, DC March 29-31, 2011. This year’s program features a special track for Law Enforcement professionals that includes timely sessions on social networking investigations, identifying and responding to suspicious behavior, active shooter response, technology and information in policing and dealing with mentally disturbed persons (“MOs”). Learn more about these $25 sessions by visiting http://bit.ly/GovSecLE. Great sessions within the Domestic and International Terrorism track such as Connecting the War on Drugs with the War on Terror are also open to those in law enforcement.

Don’t have time to attend the full conference or the sessions? Register for the free expo and get access to in-depth education sessions on the show floor! Meet PoliceGrantsHelp.com on the floor as we present Preparing your Department to Submit a Winning Application.

GovSec offers a limited number of scholarships to members of law enforcement for the conference. You can find more information at http://bit.ly/GovSecLESchlr. To access information about keynote speakers, expo vendors and more, please visit http://govsecinfo.com.

