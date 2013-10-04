Tenn. police assist domestic violence nonprofit through grant

By Bailey Loosemore

Columbia Daily Herald

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A local nonprofit that assists victims of domestic violence will have better access to those affected with the help of the Columbia Police Department and a Justice Assistance Grant.

The police department received the grant in September, and Columbia City Council members will vote Oct. 10 to give those funds to Center of Hope.

CPD officials originally applied for the grant — which was split between them and the Maury County Sheriff’s Department — to pay for new equipment but are instead using their $13,000 share to hire a part-time Center of Hope advocate who will receive domestic violence reports and follow up with victims the day after, Assistant Chief Michelle Jones said.

Full Story: Grant to provide Center of Hope advocate