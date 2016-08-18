W.Va. police department receives federal grant for new radar units

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A large federal grant will allow a local police department to purchase new radar equipment, West Virginia’s representatives in Washington, D.C. said Tuesday.

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va,. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. announced that the Bluefield Police Department has received a grant of more than $22,000 from the U.S. Justice Department.

The $22,237 Byrne JAG grant will be used to buy new radar units for the police department.

Full story: Bluefield Police Department receives grant for new radar units