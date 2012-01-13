Wyo. council OKs purchase of 2 police cars

By Alice Pickering

Wyoming Reporter

FOREST LAKE, Wyo. — Two new Ford police pursuit cars will replace two squad cars which are nearing the end of their useful lives. Wyoming City Council approved the purchase at the council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Police Chief Paul Hoppe made the recommendation and request based on the hard use these vehicles get on patrols. Squad 205 has 107,000 miles and Squad 203 has 92,000 miles. Currently each of these squad cars has two officers assigned to it and they run 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Each is used 3,500 miles a month.

The cars are 2012 Ford Police Pursuit Vehicles with black/white markings. The existing squads would be sold at auctions with proceeds to be deposited into the city general fund. By a vote of 5-0, council approved the purchase of the two squad cars on state bid. Money is to come from the police capital fund.

Read the full story