Upstate N.Y. sheriff’s office enhances emergency communications with 3 new towers via $3M grant

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A new trio of emergency communication towers are now fully operational in three Niagara County towns.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced the installation of three 180-foot radio towers has been completed in the towns of Wheatfield, Wilson and Somerset to expand the Niagara County Public Safety Radio Network.

According to the sheriff’s office, the sites were selected to enhance coverage areas for the digital radio system which is utilized as the primary communication system by police, fire, EMS and other government agencies in Niagara County.

“Emergency communications is vital for our first responders. We have identified and employed the latest technology in an effort to ensure connectivity within our communications network,” Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.

The sheriff’s office obtained a $3.28 million grant from the New York State Division of Homeland Security to erect the towers.

One tower sits near Shawnee Volunteer Fire Co. in Wheatfield, another resides on the grounds of Barker Central School District and the third tower occupies land by the town historical society building in Wilson.

The expansion project had been in the works for over three years. In 2021, two other emergency communication towers were installed in Lewiston and the Town of Niagara respectively.

“These tower projects take a considerable amount of time and energy to manage. Chief Deputy Rob Richards took the task on and did a great job seeing these through to completion,” Filicetti said.

