REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Fla. officer shot during confrontation with homicide suspect before OIS

After Pasco County deputies located a man suspected of fatally shooting a neighbor over a property dispute, the suspect raised a gun and shot an officer

March 11, 2026 09:57 AM

By Alexa Coultoff
Tampa Bay Times

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday after a man suspected of shooting two people — one fatally — pointed a gun at him, Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

The suspect was shot by other deputies. Both the deputy, who is expected to be OK, and the suspect were taken to the hospital.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

The chain of events began around noon at the intersection of Davista Avenue and Sawtell Street in New Port Richey, Nocco said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

A man and woman, who have not yet been identified by the sheriff’s office, were using tools to clear a lot of land when the suspect, Aaron Rodriguez, 32, “got irate and upset and started yelling at the victims,” Nocco said.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post that preliminary information suggests the dispute was about property use.

Rodriguez shot the man, who then collapsed at the intersection, Nocco said.

The woman was also shot and started running away from Rodriguez, Nocco said. Fire rescue arrived and took her to the hospital. The man who was shot died at the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found Rodriguez inside the garage of a house across from the lot of land, Nocco said.

Three deputies, one with a K-9, started approaching the house.

The K-9 deputy saw the suspect holding a gun, Nocco said.

Deputies told Rodriguez to drop the gun, and he didn’t, Nocco said.

Nocco did not say who fired first, but the deputy fell to the ground and put a tourniquet on. The other two deputies continued shooting and then moved into the garage to make sure Rodriguez was neutralized, Nocco said.

The department posted a portion of a deputy’s body camera footage on Facebook.

“We tell people if you put your hand on something hot like a boiling pot, your hand is going to burn; if you play with glass, it’s going to cut; if you point a gun at a Pasco deputy, you’re going to get shot,” Nocco said. “There’s no apologies, there’s no sympathy, he got shot.”

The deputies who fired at Rodriguez have been placed on standard administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, Nocco said.

No other information was released.

Trending
nypd ied (1) (1).png
Terrorism Prevention and Response
‘Without hesitation’: NYPD sergeant ran toward lit IED as chief tackled suspect
NYPD Chief Aaron Edwards tackled the suspect while Sgt. Luis Navarro ran toward a lit improvised explosive device to protect nearby protesters
March 10, 2026 01:37 PM
Corporal Timothy O'Connor
Officer Down
Pa. trooper shot, killed during traffic stop
Cpl. Timothy O’Connor was pulling a man over for erratic driving; as O’Connor approached the driver’s side door, the driver fired shots, fatally wounding him
March 09, 2026 04:22 PM
US-NEWS-RIVERSIDE-CHIEF-WANTS-FIRE-3-1-RI.jpg
Legal
Calif. PD chief plans to fire 3 officers suspended for using disabled military veteran license plates
After the three officers, all rated 100% disabled by the VA, were suspended in May 2025, they sued the Riverside Police Department for discrimination
March 09, 2026 11:22 AM
US-NEWS-NYC-IED-TERRORISM-PROBE-MCT
Terrorism Prevention and Response
FBI: NYC ‘ISIS-inspired terrorists’ that threw IEDs wanted to carry out attack bigger than Boston Marathon bombings
Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi face numerous federal charges, including a terror charge and using a weapon of mass destruction charge, after the weekend incident outside the mayor’s mansion
March 10, 2026 09:59 AM

©2026 Tampa Bay Times. Visit tampabay.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Discovery case press release.png
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Argentine Federal Police rapidly solve high-profile homicide investigation using SS8’s Discovery
With SS8’s Discovery, the agency fused these sources into a single analytical view, providing automated filtering, real-time link analysis
March 04, 2026 03:41 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings