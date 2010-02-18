Investigative company LeadsOnline announces $5,000 in scholarships for LEO families

LeadsOnline, an online investigative tool used by thousands of law enforcement officials across the country, is committed to helping police keep their communities safer --- and helping those same dedicated individuals pay for their families’ education costs. The LeadsOnline Future Leaders Scholarship aims to support the effort our law enforcement officials put forth everyday to bring peace and justice to our communities by supporting the educational ambitions of the next generation of leaders, as well as law enforcement professionals currently in the field.

A total of $5,000 in college scholarships will be awarded in 2010: three $1,000 awards to college-bound high school seniors; four $250 awards to college-bound high school seniors; one $500 award to a current college student; and, one $500 award to a law enforcement agency employee currently attending college.

In its second year, the Future Leaders Scholarship is changing format and moving hi-tech. Applicants must put together a one-minute video that will increase awareness of LeadsOnline investigative services among law enforcement agencies and public officials.

“We’re encouraging applicants to be creative with these videos,” explains Dave Finley, president and CEO of LeadsOnline. “They can be serious or funny, we’re just excited to see what these Future Leaders produce.”

Applicants must be college-bound high school seniors or current college students in law enforcement families. In order to be eligible, a close family member must use or supervise users of LeadsOnline investigative services in a law enforcement capacity within a subscribing agency. LeadsOnline investigative services include TotalTrack, SelectSearch, FastFind, Metal Theft Investigations System (MTIS) and LeadsOnlabs MethMonitor.

In addition, one scholarship will be awarded to a law enforcement employee who uses the LeadsOnline systems and is currently enrolled in college.

The scholarship deadline is Friday, April 16. Applications and more information can be found at www.leadsonline.com.

Winners will be announced during the third annual LeadsOnline Leadership Conference, help in Dallas May 11-13.

About the company

LeadsOnline is the nation’s largest online investigative system used by more than 3,000 law enforcement agencies to recover stolen property and solve crimes. Each day, millions of items are added to the LeadsOnline database by businesses including second-hand stores, scrap metal recyclers, pawnshops, and Internet drop-off stores across all 50 states. Those records are instantly available to law enforcement agencies, meaning crimes can be solved in seconds, not months.

The LeadsOnline system, compatible with the NCIC, serves as an indispensible, efficient, and money-saving resource for detectives because it provides a cross-jurisdictional, instantaneous, and accurate database that stops criminals from escaping detection by selling stolen items in another city. An official eBay partner, LeadsOnline helps prevent illegal transactions on the eBay website by giving law enforcement access to the world’s largest online marketplace through automatic upload of all eBay transactions into the LeadsOnline database. LeadsOnline also includes LeadsOnlabs, a system for tracking those involved in the illegal manufacture of methamphetamines; a Metal Theft Investigation System designed to track copper and other metal thefts; and cross-checks names of pawn customers against the OFAC SDN list of known terrorists and narcotics traffickers.

Each year, LeadsOnline is credited with recovering millions of dollars in stolen goods and solving thousands of crimes that are often associated with bigger crimes, such as homicide, identity theft, and arson. Based in Dallas and led by President and CEO Dave Finley, LeadsOnline works with thousands of agencies throughout the country, including the New York Police Department, the Dallas Police Department, and the San Francisco Police Department. www.leadsonline.com