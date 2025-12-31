REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Four days from the end of the watch

A retiring sergeant looks back on 29 years of service, the moments that shaped him and the silence that follows the final shift

December 30, 2025 07:22 PM • 
Police1 Special Contributors
original-EB7C00BA-D0BB-46D7-8BF5-AE43DAE48F19.jpeg

Photo/Brian Jones

Editor’s note: This essay is part of “Stories from the Street,” a Police1 series featuring first-person reflections from officers across the country. These essays are about the lived experiences and moments that changed how officers think, lead and serve. If you have a story to share, we’d love to hear from you. Submit your story here.

Four days.

After a midnight shift tonight, I will have just two shifts left with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Almost 29 years came and went — a lifetime compressed into calls, faces, places and moments that shaped who I am. There are memories and milestones that make me proud beyond words. There are others that still sit heavy, lessons learned the hard way. Calls I will never forget and some I wish I could.

That is the job. That is the price.

It is bitter and it is sweet all at once.

No pipes. No drums. Just silence. And an exit from a career that was most of my life.

I finally understand what the sound of silence really is.

So many emotions tangled together. Thoughts racing, replaying chapters I didn’t even know I stored away. Pride. Loss. Gratitude. Relief. A quiet ache. A deep respect for what was and what it took.

I can say this without hesitation. It’s been one hell of a wild ride. A true roller coaster of emotion coming to its final stop. And I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

It has been nothing short of an honor to serve this department and the communities we protect. I gave it everything I had. And it gave me a life, a purpose, and a brotherhood I’ll carry forever.

The uniform comes off soon. What it built never will.

Sgt.B.Jones #413 out !!!

About the author

Sergeant Brian L .Jones is a detective, patrolman, diver and patrol supervisor for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana.

Police1 Special Contributors represent a diverse group of law enforcement professionals, trainers, and industry thought leaders who share their expertise on critical issues affecting public safety. These guest authors provide fresh perspectives, actionable advice, and firsthand experiences to inspire and educate officers at every stage of their careers. Learn from the best in the field with insights from Police1 Special Contributors.

(Note: The contents of personal or first person essays reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Police1 or its staff.)

