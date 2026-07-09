Webinar: Safer narcotics identification in the fentanyl era: Lessons from Rhode Island State Police

Date: Wednesday, August 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Fentanyl and synthetic drugs have fundamentally changed how law enforcement handles narcotics testing, raising the stakes for officer safety, operational speed and evidence handling. In this live discussion, Rhode Island counterdrug analyst Erik Burmeister will share how testing workflows actually work in the field today, from roadside seizures to controlled environments.

Learn how agencies deploy tools like handheld Raman, trace detection and traditional methods to safely identify substances while maintaining investigative momentum. Through real-world examples, this webinar will explore key decision points, current limitations (including lab backlogs) and practical lessons you can apply within your own agency.

By joining this webinar, you will learn:



How agencies are improving officer safety during narcotics identification.



during narcotics identification. Where handheld tools fit within real-world testing workflows.



within real-world testing workflows. When to conduct on-scene versus controlled environment testing.



on-scene versus controlled environment testing. Key limitations and decision points in narcotics identification today.



in narcotics identification today. Operational benefits agencies are seeing from modern identification tools.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Police Chiefs / Sheriffs



Narcotics detectives



Field training officers



Drug task force officers



Crime scene investigators



Crime laboratory managers

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Erik Burmeister, Adam Hopkins

Erik Burmeister is a seasoned intelligence and law enforcement professional with over 20 years of service in the Rhode Island Army National Guard, including three combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. For the past nine years he has served as a criminal analyst with the Rhode Island National Guard Counterdrug Program. Through this role Burmeister has spent seven years assigned to the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, followed by two years with the Rhode Island State Police Intelligence Unit. His work focuses on supporting state and federal efforts to combat drug trafficking and strengthen intelligence-driven policing.

Dr. Adam J. Hopkins has served as the Spectroscopy Product Manager at Metrohm USA since 2016, supporting the development and application of handheld and laboratory spectroscopic solutions for substance identification and chemical analysis. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Oregon, where he specialized in nonlinear optical spectroscopy.

Prior to joining Metrohm Hopkins spent several years developing spectroscopic technologies for standoff and noncontact sensing applications, with expertise in Raman spectroscopy, LIBS and other advanced analytical techniques. Through his work with law enforcement, forensic, and industrial organizations, he helps agencies evaluate and implement technologies that support safer, faster identification of unknown substances in the field and laboratory.

Hopkins has authored more than 20 peer-reviewed publications and conference proceedings and is the inventor on three patents related to spectroscopic technologies.

