Bates Footwear Debuts Six New Hot Weather Coyote Boots

New Product Built to Exceed Military Footwear Standards

Rockford, MI, USA – For over 130 years Bates has Provided high quality boots and shoes for the United States military. With the ever–changing demands of the Armed Forces, Bates continues to craft their product to not only meet, but to exceed military standards.

Bates is excited to announce the launch of six new boots all built to military specifications. The styles are constructed with abrasion resistant flesh–out coyote cattle hide leather and offer individual features and benefits to meet the broad range of customer demands.

Currently available are two Berry Compliant boots, the M–8 Hot Weather and TerraX3 Hot Weather Composite Toe. Each style features a unique and proprietary Vibram® outsole designed for multi–terrain environments, offering superior traction and Stability in extreme conditions. These boots are made in the USA and available online at www.batesfootwear.com and military retailers across the country.

Launching in late spring are the Cobra boots, which are 8" in height and come in a hot weather and quick drying jungle version. These two boots feature Bates Endurance Performance System, a four layer anti–fatigue platform successful in Bates popular law enforcement boot, Strike.

The final two boots will launch midsummer. The Ranger Hot Weather and Ranger Hot Weather Composite Toe are lace to toe boots built on Bates top–selling Ultra–Lites platform. All six of these boots are AR670–1 compliant and meet the army’s regulations for approved footwear.

ABOUT BATES FOOTWEAR

With a reputation for uncompromising performance in uniform footwear, Bates Footwear has been an industry leading tactical footwear brand for more than 130 years. As the leading supplier of uniform footwear to all branches of the U.S. Military, Bates prides itself on providing footwear vested in superior protection and comfort. Engineered advancements such as Endurance Performance System, Code 6, Bates Individual Comfort System and Bates DuraShocks® set the brand apart and cement its status as the gold standard in uniform footwear. For more information and to view the product lines visit www.batesfootwear.com.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company’s portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, StrideRite®, Sebago®, Chaco®, Bates®, HYTEST®, and Soft Style®. The Company also is the global footwear licensee of popular brands including Cat® and Harley–Davidson®. The Company’s products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 200 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.