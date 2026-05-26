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BWC: Bystanders subdue man who opened fire in Las Vegas grocery store, killing 2

Video shows LVMPD officers arriving on the scene to find a group of bystanders holding the bloodied and disarmed suspect on the ground

May 26, 2026 01:27 PM

By Glenn Puit and Akiya Dillon
Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS — The Metropolitan Police Department released dramatic body camera footage Wednesday showing the arrest of the man accused of fatally shooting two people inside a crowded Smith’s grocery store.

The video shows an officer rushing to the Smith’s at 9750 S. Maryland Parkway in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on the morning of May 12.

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The first officer arrives at the scene and finds a small group of people surrounding the suspected gunman, Alejandro Estrada, 43, on the ground in the pharmacy drive-thru outside the store.

“Is that him?” the officer asks.

“He’s right here! He’s right here! He’s right here!” yells Darius Alston, who, along with Merconie Clark, is credited with subduing Estrada moments after the shooting.

“The weapon’s over there!” Alston is head saying moments later as he points to a backpack that had briefly been moved a short distance away from Estrada by Clark.

Estrada is handcuffed by the officer as others arrive.

“Let’s roll medical for the suspect as well because he got pretty beat up by the citizens here,” the first officer is heard saying.

In a chaotic, emotionally charged scene, police later are heard confirming that two people died in the store. The victims were later identified as the mother of Estrada’s two children, Amanda Frias Rosas, 40, and her husband, Victor Frias Rosas, 43.

Estrada is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and multiple other felonies.

Metro also released more than an hour and a half of audio from 911 calls made after the shooting.

“Hurry up,” one caller, a worker at the grocery store, said. She screamed hysterically, repeating the address.

She said she was stocking shelves, and after hearing gunshots, ran outside the store along with her coworkers and customers.

The dispatcher assured her that the police were on the way.

“I was right by it,” the caller said, crying. “What if I died?”

The store manager also called, saying he believed the shooting was targeted.

“He shot two of my employees — a couple — they came here on their day off,” the manager said. “They just came from court.”

As he spoke with the dispatcher, other employees yelled in the background. The manager, who said he was outside the store, paused a couple of times to tell customers the store was closed.

Family Court records show that Estrada was in an ongoing child support dispute with the woman who was killed. Police said that he had recently been served a notice to appear in court on June 1 regarding the matter, and believed that he was “being taken advantage of.”

Victor Frias Rosas also had two teenage boys from a previous marriage. Relatives said he had been estranged from the boys, although he had, as recently as the day of the shooting, tried to become their primary guardian again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com.
Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com
©2026 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Visit reviewjournal.com..
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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