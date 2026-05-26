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BWC: Driver rams LAPD cruiser head-on, points gun at officers before fatal OIS

Video shows the driver exiting the freeway before making a sudden U-turn on the off-ramp and driving against traffic before colliding head-on with an LAPD vehicle

May 26, 2026 10:39 AM • 
Joanna Putman

LOS ANGELES — The LAPD released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who rammed a cruiser before pointing a gun at officers.

The April 8 incident began when Central Division officers spotted a BMW connected to a felony investigation. Officers followed the vehicle onto the 5 Freeway and initiated a pursuit after the driver accelerated away.

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Video shows the driver exiting the freeway before making a sudden U-turn on the off-ramp and driving against traffic before colliding head-on with a police vehicle.

After the crash, the driver exited the BMW and stood behind the vehicle. Officers ordered him to surrender, but video shows he instead pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer.

Officers opened fire, striking the man. He was taken into custody and moved to paramedics who pronounced him dead at the scene.

A passenger inside the BMW surrendered without incident and was taken into custody, according to the department. Two officers suffered injuries in the collision and were treated and released from a hospital.

Investigators recovered a loaded 9mm Glock handgun at the scene and a loaded .357 Magnum Astra revolver from inside the BMW.

No additional injuries were reported. The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division is leading the investigation.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com