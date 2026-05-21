Derek Chauvin update: Prison stabbing, appeals, sentence length and where he is now

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, remains a central figure in conversations about police accountability. This article covers recent developments in Chauvin’s legal status, including his federal and state sentences, the November 2023 prison stabbing and ongoing appeals. We also examine where Chauvin is now, how long his sentence is and the outcomes for the other officers involved in Floyd’s death.

Who is Derek Chauvin?

Derek Chauvin is a former Minneapolis police officer who gained international notoriety after a video showed him kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during an arrest on May 25, 2020. Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

Floyd’s death, captured in a widely circulated bystander’s video, showed him pleading for his life, repeatedly saying ‘I can’t breathe’ while Chauvin continued to apply pressure to his neck. The video also documented bystanders urging officers to check Floyd’s pulse as he became unresponsive. Floyd’s death sparked global protests. In April 2021, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Before Floyd’s death, Chauvin served nearly 20 years as a Minneapolis police officer. After the incident, his policing record came under scrutiny, revealing numerous citizen complaints and prior use-of-force incidents. Chauvin’s actions significantly impacted American policing, spurring reforms like stricter use-of-force policies, increased emphasis on de-escalation training and broader adoption of body-worn cameras across law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Is Derek Chauvin alive?

Yes, Derek Chauvin is alive. On November 24, 2023, he was stabbed 22 times by fellow inmate John Turscak at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona. Turscak, a Mexican Mafia gang member, attacked Chauvin with an improvised knife in the prison’s law library. Turscak has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Chauvin sustained serious injuries but survived after receiving immediate medical attention.

Where is Derek Chauvin today?

Following the stabbing incident, Chauvin was transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring, Texas, a low-security federal prison. He continues to serve his concurrent sentences there, with heightened security measures in place to ensure his safety.

How long is Derek Chauvin’s sentence?

Chauvin is serving a 22.5-year state sentence for murder and a 21-year federal sentence for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The sentences are being served concurrently, meaning they overlap. With credit for time served and standard reductions, his projected release date is in 2037.

Has Derek Chauvin appealed his conviction?

Chauvin has pursued multiple appeals. In November 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal, effectively upholding his state conviction. He is currently seeking to overturn his federal conviction, arguing ineffective assistance of counsel and requesting to examine preserved tissue samples from George Floyd’s autopsy. Legal experts generally consider Chauvin’s remaining legal avenues limited, and the likelihood of overturning his convictions is viewed as slim.

Who is Derek Chauvin’s attorney?

Derek Chauvin has been represented by multiple attorneys throughout his trials and appeals. Eric J. Nelson was his lead defense attorney during his state trial. Currently, Chauvin’s federal appeal includes arguments of ineffective assistance of counsel, though the specific attorney handling this appeal has not been publicly detailed.

Does Derek Chauvin have a wife?

Derek Chauvin was previously married to Kellie Chauvin, who filed for divorce shortly after George Floyd’s death in May 2020. Their divorce was finalized in February 2021. Kellie, who publicly expressed sorrow over Floyd’s death, cited an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage. Chauvin has not remarried since his imprisonment.

In May 2023, Kellie Chauvin was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to felony tax fraud charges related to filing fraudulent tax returns with Derek Chauvin between 2014 and 2019.

What happened to the other police officers involved in the George Floyd case?

In addition to Derek Chauvin, three other former Minneapolis police officers were involved in George Floyd’s fatal arrest. Each faced both federal and state charges for their roles in the incident. All three officers were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights and failing to intervene or provide medical aid during the fatal arrest. Here’s what happened to them:



Thomas Lane : Sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights and 3 years in state prison for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He was released from federal custody in August 2024 and is currently on supervised release.

Sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights and 3 years in state prison for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He was released from federal custody in August 2024 and is currently on supervised release. J. Alexander Kueng : Sentenced to 3 years in federal prison and 3.5 years in state prison for his role in Floyd’s death. He served his sentences concurrently and was released from custody on Jan. 15, 2025.

Sentenced to 3 years in federal prison and 3.5 years in state prison for his role in Floyd’s death. He served his sentences concurrently and was released from custody on Jan. 15, 2025. Tou Thao : Received a 3.5-year federal sentence and a 4.75-year state sentence for his involvement. Thao’s sentences were served concurrently. He was released from custody on Nov. 3, 2025.

How did George Floyd’s death change policing?

George Floyd’s death prompted a nationwide reckoning with law enforcement practices, leading to widespread calls for police reform. Many departments implemented or strengthened use-of-force policies, mandated de-escalation and duty-to-intervene training, and expanded the use of body-worn cameras. At the federal level, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 was introduced, aiming to increase police accountability and transparency, though it has yet to pass into law.

This article, originally published on April 23, 2025, has been updated with video and additional information.

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