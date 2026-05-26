Man who stabbed N.Y. officer gets 15-year sentence

By Stephen T. Watson

The Buffalo News, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who was shot and wounded by Amherst police after he stabbed an officer was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for his role in the July incident, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office reported.

Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes sentenced Rayquell M. Grant, 27, as a two-time violent felony offender and also ordered him to serve five years of post-release supervision.

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Grant was found guilty in March by an Erie County jury of assault and attempted assault, both felonies, but was acquitted of first-degree attempted murder.

Amherst police responded to a domestic-violence complaint on July 12 on North Bailey Avenue when, authorities say, they saw Grant climb out a residence’s rear window while holding two large knives.

Grant ran toward Officer Aidan Vangelov, stabbed him and knocked him to the ground. Vangelov and Lt. Matthew Lobuglio fired five shots, hitting Grant in the chest and arm. Vangelov was treated for two stab wounds to his arm.

The District Attorney’s Office reviewed the shooting and deemed the officers’ actions justified.

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