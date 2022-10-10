International Brands Group® announce new 4SYS® footwear distribution partner in the U.S

NAARDEN, Netherlands --

International Brands Group (IBG) is proud to announce their distribution partnership with Public Order Solutions International, U.S.

International Brands Group will deliver a high specification riot boot that has been designed to offer the wearer comfort and protection in violet situations.

The boots are certified to BS7971-5:2016 IM, EN ISO 20345:2011 and UKCA making it one of the highest certified boots on the market.

Waterproof & chemical resistant upper

Flame retardant upper

Nomex fire resistant laces

Composite toecap & composite

anti-penetration plate

Built-in metatarsal guard for ultimate protection

Built on a fuel, oil & lubricant resistant

outsole with the highest level of slip resistance

As the original innovators of lightweight uniform and safety footwear, IBG has always had a pioneering spirit, and this is evident in the partnerships and technologies used to develop product under IBG brands.

Glen Richards, Brands Director of IBG commented: ‘We are proud to be working with Public Order Solutions. They are specialist partners with a shared vision on delivering quality and protection. North America is an important market for International Brands Group, and we will making further investment in the coming years to accelerate brand growth.

About International Brands Group

International Brands Group (IBG) are global leaders in design, development, sourcing & sales of branded uniform, safety, healthcare, outdoor and sports footwear.

Through ongoing innovation, design, development, and brand management IBG seeks to continually take our brands to the next level. Our portfolio of owned and licensed brands deliver fit for purpose products with top performance qualities and value, building equity with our customers and consumers.

At IBG our mission is to create uniform, safety and healthcare brands consumers want to wear, not just products they have to use.

About Public Order Solutions, U.S

Public Order Solutions is a leading provider of Public Order Equipment in The United States and are committed to develop, manufacture, and distribute the highest quality riot protection equipment available to law enforcement officers in the United States and beyond.

All of our products meet and exceed British Standards BS 7971, the highest standard for riot police Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the world. We carry out our mission with an acute awareness of our responsibility to the public at large, whilst providing the highest level of quality in our products and services, with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.