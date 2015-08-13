Tifosi Lore Tactical Eyewear - NTOA Tested and Recommended

The Tifosi Lore is the latest tactical model to be evaluated by members of NTOA and the S.W.A.T. community. It received great reviews for its light weight, superior lens quality, value, and durability. On a scale of 1 – 5, the Lore received an average score of 4.2. To follow are three reviews, from officers in Iowa, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

The Tifosi Lore Fototec Lens Sunglasses have a performance fit and coverage for when you are active, but still look great for casual wear. The bottomless frames and wrapped shape provide unobstructed wide vision. Fototec lenses automatically darken in response to conditions. Moldable nose pads allow for a comfortable custom fit.Vented lenses improve air circulation, preventing fogging.Includes carry case for sunglasses.Fits - Small to large.

Tifosi Optics has been designing and distributing technologically-advanced, value oriented sunglasses for sports enthusiasts since 2003. Whether it’s cycling, golf, running or fishing, Tifosi has you covered with a range of lens technologies and sleek, lightweight frame styles. Tifosi Optics lenses are made from polycarbonate material and always offer 100 percent UVA/UVB protection.