Wellco Selects GORE-TEX Fabric for New Guardian GTX Footwear Series

Knoxville, Tennessee– Wellco Enterprises has introduced a new Guardian GTX series of footwear for law enforcement professionals. As one of the lightest-weight boots on the market today, this new line of footwear combines comfort with excellent traction and protection against the harsh elements that patrol and tactical officers encounter on the job.

Wellco incorporated GORE-TEX® footwear fabric into the boot’s construction to provide waterproof, breathable protection. This unique fabric keeps feet drier and more comfortable by preventing exposure to rain and inclement weather while allowing moisture vapor (perspiration) to escape.

According to Kerry Ferguson, Director of Marketing at Wellco and Smith & Wesson Footwear, this new Guardian line of footwear was designed to meet all the needs of law enforcement professionals — protection, agility, durability, and comfort.

“We chose GORE-TEX® footwear fabric as the waterproof barrier because of its reputation for delivering long-lasting breathability and protection. While working with Gore during the design and construction of these new boots, we found that their commitment to delivering high-quality products is backed by years of expertise in barrier design and some of the most rigorous performance testing available in the industry today.”

Wellco Enterprises

Since 1941, Wellco Enterprises has supplied innovative footwear with a focus on excellence in quality, comfort, and design. Since 1965 with the development of the Vietnam boot, Wellco has been one of the leading suppliers of footwear for the US military. Wellco is guided by one simple directive — There and Back — to deliver advanced footwear solutions for law enforcement, tactical officers, and the military. For more information about Guardian GTX boots and other Wellco products, call 865-392-9333 or visit www.smithandwessonfootwear.com or www.wellco.com.

W. L. Gore & Associates

With approximately 9,000 employees worldwide, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., specializes in fluoropolymer innovations that improve the quality of life. Gore has applied its world-renowned expertise in fluoropolymer fabrication to thousands of technology-driven applications in consumer, electronic, pharmaceutical, and medical product manufacturing. Specifically in the fabrics arena, Gore has been a pioneer in developing high-performance barrier products for use in military, law enforcement, domestic preparedness, firefighting, EMS, and technical rescue applications. The company operates more than 45 facilities worldwide with headquarters in Newark, Delaware, USA. For more information about GORE-TEX® products, call 800.431.GORE or visit www.GoreProtectiveFabrics.com.