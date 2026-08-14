Will Ohio’s traffic stop ID law reduce refusals to identify? Police1 readers weigh in

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new Ohio law requiring drivers and passengers to provide identifying information under certain circumstances during traffic stops has prompted debate among Police1 readers over cooperation, officer safety and constitutional protections.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 492, which makes it a fourth-degree misdemeanor to refuse to provide a name, address or date of birth when a peace officer reasonably suspects that the person committed a violation of Ohio’s motor-vehicle laws or an equivalent municipal ordinance.

The law applies separately to drivers and passengers. It does not require every passenger in a stopped vehicle to identify themselves. An officer must reasonably suspect that the individual passenger committed a covered violation before the identification requirement applies.

The law also specifies that drivers and passengers cannot be required under the provision to answer questions beyond their name, address and date of birth. It includes an exception allowing them to withhold their age or date of birth when age is an element of the suspected offense.

After Police1 shared news of the law, readers were asked whether similar legislation would help curb traffic infractions and refusals to identify. Many supported requiring drivers to provide their information, but the passenger provision generated questions about when an identification request would be justified.

Here’s what readers said.

Readers support requiring drivers to identify themselves

Several readers said drivers should be expected to provide their information during a traffic stop and should face consequences for refusing.

“This is a great law,” one Police1 reader wrote. “I don’t know why anyone would not want to comply with an officer’s request to provide ID. Must be trying to hide something.”

Another Police1 reader said the penalties are reasonable and will help officers carry out their duties.

“Yes, this is a good law that will assist LEOs in performing their duties, especially troopers keeping our roadways safe,” the reader wrote. “It is reasonable and the penalties are not excessive.”

One respondent pointed to Tennessee law, where the reader said a person who cannot be identified for a citation may be arrested.

“Most physical arrests under circumstances like this will result in a use of force,” the Police1 reader wrote. “In today’s world, being cooperative and civil requires a law.”

Another reader offered unequivocal support.

“Everybody wants to ‘assert their rights’ until they have a real threat of arrest,” the reader wrote. “Thank you, Ohio Legislature and Gov. DeWine.”

Other respondents said identifying passengers can be important depending on the circumstances of a stop.

“Verifying a passenger’s identity is incredibly important during certain scenarios,” one Facebook commenter wrote. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a rideshare passenger or a significant other.”

The commenter argued that people who have nothing to conceal should comply with an officer’s request.

Supporters of the law similarly viewed cooperation as a basic expectation during a traffic stop.

Passengers become the focus of the debate

While many readers agreed that drivers should be required to identify themselves, several drew a distinction between the person operating the vehicle and a passenger.

“I believe that a driver should have to identify for a traffic infraction stop; however, I see no need for the passenger to identify if indeed the police suspect him of nothing,” one Police1 reader wrote.

The reader said an officer should be permitted to ask for a passenger’s information, but the passenger should be able to refuse unless there is an articulated reason for the request.

That view was shared by several Facebook commenters.

“For the driver to be identified is one thing, but why the passenger?” one commenter wrote. “If there’s no suspicion of a crime for the passenger, there’s no need to identify the passenger.”

Another Facebook commenter asked: “How does a passenger commit a traffic offense?”

One Police1 reader gave seat belt use as an example of when requesting a passenger’s information could be justified.

“Passengers shouldn’t have to identify if they haven’t done anything wrong,” the reader wrote. “The passenger isn’t the one being pulled over. The driver is. The only time the passenger should have to identify is if they aren’t wearing their seat belt.”

The law does not impose a blanket identification requirement on passengers. An officer must reasonably suspect that the individual passenger committed a violation covered by the law before the passenger can be penalized for refusing to provide their name, address or date of birth.

Reasonable suspicion is the dividing line

Several Facebook commenters said the reasonable suspicion language is central to how the law should be understood and enforced.

“A police officer needs to be able to articulate that he or she has reasonable suspicion that someone has committed a crime,” one Facebook commenter wrote.

Another commenter argued that requiring a driver to identify themselves during a traffic stop is constitutional but did not extend that conclusion to passengers who are not suspected of a violation.

“The Supreme Court has consistently ruled that at a traffic stop a LEO can make reasonable demands of the driver, to include providing ID,” the Facebook commenter wrote. “Failure to do so can lead to an arrest.”

Some commenters appeared to interpret the law as requiring every occupant of a stopped vehicle to identify themselves. One wrote that the measure requires “all parties” to provide identification during a traffic stop.

The bill’s text, however, ties the requirement to the officer’s reasonable suspicion that the particular driver or passenger committed a covered violation.

Some readers predict constitutional challenges

Several respondents raised Fourth Amendment concerns, particularly about how the passenger provision could be used.

“I think this new law will violate the Fourth Amendment of any passenger who is merely along for the ride,” one Police1 reader wrote.

One Facebook commenter summed up the concern more bluntly: “Fourth Amendment has entered the chat.”

Those comments again centered on passengers who are not suspected of an offense. Under HB 492, merely riding in the vehicle is not enough to trigger the disclosure requirement.

The legislation was backed by the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio and other law enforcement organizations, which argued that existing case law left officers without a clear enforcement mechanism when a person suspected of a motor vehicle-related violation refused to identify themselves.

Ohio appellate courts have previously found that refusing to provide identifying information, without an additional affirmative act, was not enough to support an obstructing official business charge.

HB 492 creates a separate offense for that refusal when the law’s reasonable-suspicion requirement is met. The measure takes effect 90 days after DeWine’s signature.

Have anything you’d like to add?

Police1 readers respond: