BWC: Atlanta officers rescue kidnapped children from trailer

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released body camera video showing officers rescue two kidnapped children from a tow trailer.

The Aug. 16 incident unfolded when officers searching a property in response to the report of the missing children heard a child crying from inside a storage trailer, FOX 5 reported.

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Body camera footage shows officers approaching the trailer. They used bolt cutters and a cinder block to break the lock, before entering to find the suspect there with the two children.

They retrieved both children, who were found to be in good health, despite the trailer’s lack of air conditioning in the 97-degree heat.

Officers took the captor into custody. She had taken the children after she was asked to babysit them, FOX 5 reported.