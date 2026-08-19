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BWC: Atlanta officers rescue kidnapped children from trailer

Officers used a cinder block and bolt cutters to access the trailer after hearing a child’s cry

August 19, 2026 01:00 PM • 
Joanna Putman

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released body camera video showing officers rescue two kidnapped children from a tow trailer.

The Aug. 16 incident unfolded when officers searching a property in response to the report of the missing children heard a child crying from inside a storage trailer, FOX 5 reported.

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Body camera footage shows officers approaching the trailer. They used bolt cutters and a cinder block to break the lock, before entering to find the suspect there with the two children.

They retrieved both children, who were found to be in good health, despite the trailer’s lack of air conditioning in the 97-degree heat.

Officers took the captor into custody. She had taken the children after she was asked to babysit them, FOX 5 reported.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com