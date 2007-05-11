HATCH Introduces Reactor Hard Knuckle Glove

Temecula, CA – Hatch® introduces its new RHK25 and RHK10 Reactor Hard Knuckle Gloves, providing superior protection for SWAT operators and officers in difficult pursuit of suspects. Designed for tactical situations, the glove’s PVC hard knuckle protection is superior to regular foam in absorbing blows to the top of the hand, giving protection to areas formerly left exposed.

The glove is constructed of durable aniline goatskin, combined with terrycloth, spandex, leather laminated PVC hard knuckle and strategically placed non-slip grip material throughout the palm of the glove. Terrycloth is positioned in the thumb area to wipe perspiration from eyewear, eyes and eyebrows. All fingers except the trigger finger are padded. The non-slip grip material is positioned on the tips of the index and middle fingers to allow enhanced grip and dexterity when handling small objects. The non-slip grip material and padding in the meaty portion of the palm wraps around the outer portion of the hand to provide extra shock absorption, a unique design concept. The hard PVC knuckle is covered with goatskin leather to reduce the signature of the glove. Additional leather, foam and padding protect the tops of the knuckles on the fingers. The design tapers up the outside wrist providing additional protection to this sensitive area.

The glove provides excellent, protection to SWAT operators using battering rams, breaking and racking, shooting from a corner position, and performing moderate rappelling. The glove is also intended for use by officers who are apprehending suspects or who are in pursuit of suspects climbing fences and walls. Officers can perform all these duties with high-quality protection while at the same time being able to operate their firearms.

The RHK25 Reactor Hard Knuckle is basic black and is available in a full finger version and a ¾ finger version, in sizes S to XXL. More information is available at www.hatch-corp.com or by calling Customer Service at (800) 347-1200. Available in January 2007.

About Hatch Corporation

Hatch is a leading supplier of high quality gloves and other protective gear serving the law enforcement, corrections, military, homeland defense and commercial markets. Its brands include Friskmaster™ and X11™ cut-resistant gloves, Operator™ Tactical Gloves, Centurion™ and ExoTech® disturbance control gear and B.O.S.S. tactical eyewear. Hatch is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. For more information visit www.hatch-corp.com.

About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.