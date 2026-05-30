U.S. ‘Bulletproof Law Enforcement Vehicles’ bill would expand federal funding for vehicle upgrades

By Monica Faram

Clinton Herald, Iowa

WSHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R- Austin, recently introduced the Bulletproof Law Enforcement Vehicles Act, legislation aimed at expanding the use of federal funds to enhance the safety of law enforcement vehicles.

The bill would amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to allow federal financial assistance to cover vehicle security upgrades, including bulletproof windows for police vehicles.

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Introduced during National Police Week earlier this month, the legislation is designed to support federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as concerns over attacks targeting officers continue to grow. The measure would provide departments with additional flexibility to strengthen officer protection while on duty.

“During National Police Week, I am proud to introduce the Bulletproof Law Enforcement Vehicles Act,” Williams said. “We honor the sacrifices of our fallen officers and recognize the unwavering commitment of those who continue to serve and protect our communities. As attacks on law enforcement and their vehicles increase, Congress must ensure police forces have the tools they need to adequately protect their officers.”

Supporters of the legislation say many law enforcement agencies currently face limitations in using existing federal grant funding for critical vehicle safety improvements. The proposed bill would specifically authorize certain federal assistance programs to fund vehicle security enhancements, helping departments improve protection for officers responding to dangerous situations.

The legislation also notes that agencies such as ICE could access federal resources under the measure to improve vehicle security.

The proposal mirrors efforts already underway in Texas. Programs such as the Texas Vehicle Armor Grant — authorized under Texas House Bill 2217 — have provided millions of dollars to equip state and local patrol vehicles with NIJ Level IIIA bullet-resistant components.

In addition to Williams, cosponsors include Wesley Hunt, Mike Haridopolos and Pat Fallon.

Organizations backing the legislation include the Texas Municipal Police Association, the Police Officers’ Defense Coalition and the Fraternal Order of Police.

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