Flying Cross announces Police Week Charity contest winners

Law Enforcement Non-Profit Organization, Humanizing the Badge, Wins Flying Cross

2018 Police Week Sweepstakes Cash Donation

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Flying Cross, a global leader in the design and manufacture of uniform apparel for public safety markets, recognized Humanizing the Badge as the 2018 Flying Cross Police Week charity contest winner. In support of 2018 Police Week, Flying Cross offered law enforcement officials, officers and any other patron who wished to participate the opportunity to nominate any non-profit law enforcement organization for a chance to win a $1,000 cash donation. After compiling all entries and using a random selection process, Humanizing the Badge was recognized as the recipient of this year’s cash donation.

“We are honored to show homage for Police Week by donating to Humanizing the Badge,” said Angela Milligan, Vice President of Marketing for Fechheimer Brothers Company. “As part of the law enforcement community, we are grateful for the opportunity to support Police Week and a non-profit organization that has had such a positive impact in public safety.”

Humanizing the Badge is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization on a mission to help forge stronger relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Humanizing the Badge engages that mission through community service projects on a national level providing free, confidential online support for first responders and their families to deal with the unique stresses of the job. The organization also engages social media content through Humanizing the Badge social pages and the pages of content creators that support the cause.

“Humanizing the Badge is an amazing organization that consistently strives to positively impact the law enforcement community. Flying Cross is excited to show its support by donating to their cause,” said Milligan. “We also want to thank all participants who submitted an entry during our campaign. While the selection process was randomized, there were hundreds of deserving organizations nominated.”

As part of the Police Week charity contest, each entry offered participants the opportunity to win a prize Range Kit giveaway which included a Flying Cross Outerwear Jacket, a Vertx® A-Range bag and a pair of the new Vertx® Rapid LT tactical gloves. The prize giveaway winner is Dwayne Crawford of Alexandria, VA.

For more information regarding Flying Cross, visit FlyingCross.com.

About Flying Cross

Flying Cross is a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality, precision-crafted uniform apparel for the U.S. Military, Federal and Public Safety markets. Flying Cross is a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company, which is a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Company. Flying Cross offers the widest array of stock and custom uniform designs worldwide. Throughout its rich history, Flying Cross has been shaping the way uniforms are made by redefining innovation through function and the use of the most advanced fabric technologies. For more information, visit FlyingCross.com.