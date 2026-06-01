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BWC: Suspect stabs Colo. officer in head multiple times before fatal OIS

As Aurora Police Officer Mark Moore was being stabbed in the head with a butcher knife, he fired multiple shots at the suspect, striking him

June 01, 2026 05:46 PM

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who stabbed an officer in the head.

The April 9 incident began when officers were dispatched to a mental health crisis call. When they arrived on the scene, a man threatened to harm himself and kill everyone around him while looking out an apartment window and holding a butcher knife to his neck.

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While officers worked to make verbal contact with the suspect, he ran out of the home with the knife in hand, KDVR reported. The man can be seen on body camera video rushing out and charging an officer with the knife.

Officer Mark Moore then released his K-9 partner, Cyrus, who was subsequently stabbed by the suspect, according to police. After K-9 Cyrus retreated due to his injuries, the suspect attacked Moore with the butcher knife, stabbing him in the head multiple times.As Moore was being stabbed, he fired shots at the suspect multiple times, striking him.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. As of May 29, the officer was still recovering from his injuries.

K-9 Cyrus, a cancer survivor, received emergency veterinary treatment the night of the incident and is expected to make a full recovery.

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