BWC: N.Y. officer shot 6 times in encounter with suspect who said he would ‘kill everyone’

By Dan Higgins and Aaron Besecker

The Buffalo News, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police were warned by an emergency dispatcher that a man involved in a domestic disturbance call had a loaded gun and had threatened to “kill everyone” if police showed up.

Minutes later, officers entered a Sherman Street home and found Minhaz Siddiqui backed against a kitchen counter, crying and saying his life had been ruined.

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A short time after that, police body-worn camera footage shows Siddiqui, 33, struggling with officers on the floor of a narrow hallway. An officer can be heard saying urgently, “He’s got a gun.”

Then came gunfire.

Buffalo police on Friday released about 20 minutes of video from Tuesday’s incident on Sherman Avenue, where Officer Marc J. Hurst was shot six times – including two rounds that hit his protective vest – and Siddiqui was shot by police.

The footage, taken mostly from the body-worn cameras of four officers, begins with police radio communications as officers respond to a report of a woman needing help. A dispatcher tells officers not to use their sirens.

“Male said he would kill everyone if she called the cops,” the dispatcher says.

Commissioner Erika Shields previously said officers responded around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday after a woman reported that she had been locked in a room by a man with a gun who had threatened her.

“This was a domestic violence call involving a gun,” Shields said at a news conference Friday. “The caller indicated that her husband had threatened to kill her, had taken her cellphone, had locked her in a room and attempted to sodomize her. Obviously, a call of this nature is a top-priority call, and it requires police to make contact with the victim as expeditiously as possible.”

The videos show officers entering the home and finding Siddiqui in the kitchen. He appears distraught, repeatedly wailing and pleading with police as they try to take him into custody.

The encounter then moves into a narrow hallway, where officers struggle with Siddiqui as he lies on his stomach near an open doorway. Within seconds, an officer warns that Siddiqui has a gun. Gunshots begin immediately, filling the tight space with smoke and shouting.

In the altercation, Shields said Siddiqui had managed to get his hand on a gun that he appeared to have concealed in his waistband, beneath a T-shirt. Shields on Friday could not confirm reports that Siddiqui was experienced in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but she noted Siddiqui “clearly knew how to wrestle, and he clearly knew how to be in hands-on combat in close quarters.”

Police said Siddiqui fired eight shots. Officers Daniel Krug and Matthew Vaughn fired a total of three shots, the department said.

After the shooting, officers can be heard trying to determine who had been hit and the extent of the injuries as they radioed for additional help and they continued to struggle getting Siddiqui into handcuffs.

Hurst, 32, was shot once in each calf, once in the upper thigh and once in the upper arm, police said. Two additional shots struck his bulletproof vest, damaging his radio and Taser.

Hurst underwent surgery Wednesday at Erie County Medical Center and has begun his recovery, according to police, who said he has received a “good prognosis.”

Siddiqui also was shot and was taken to ECMC. Police said Thursday that his condition was stable. No update was available Friday.

“These situations are so chaotic and evolve so quickly,” Shields said. “There were four large men there, and they could not get his right hand behind his back. And so, I mean, it gives you an idea of what officers face, or potentially face, every day, and how quickly a scene can go south. We are very fortunate that we do not have a line-of-duty death.”

Shields said the woman who had called police was located in a room she had locked herself in. She also was transferred to the hospital for treatment, Shields said.

Siddiqui has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said. Further charges related to the initial call are expected, according to the department.

Siddiqui was arraigned Friday and ordered held without bail, according to court records.

Hurst is assigned to the Ferry-Fillmore District and was hired by the Buffalo Police Department in 2017. He previously received the Commissioner’s Medal of Commendation for his work during the Blizzard of 2022.

The Sherman Street shooting was the second attack on a Buffalo police officer in four days that led to a police shooting.

Buffalo News reporter Jon Harris contributed to this story.

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