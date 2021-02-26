5.11 announces partnership with 3M on new Carbon Black uniform application

3M Scotchlite Carbon Black Embellishment for 5.11. Photo/5.11

IRVINE, Calif. — 5.11, Inc., the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, is excited to be the first in the public safety space to offer 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black embellishment now available through the 5.11 Custom Shop in Manteca, CA. This patented reflective film has a high level of durability while still maintaining flexibility which makes this glass bead technology a perfect candidate for application to uniform and outerwear alike.

Officer safety is the primary intent of this product giving off-angle brightness in low-light situations, however, remaining a muted appearance during daylight conditions. Unlike other treatments, 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black will not lose the dark coloration or reflective properties while still maintaining a peak performance for the life of the product.

“While not replacing the ANSI Level 2 Reflective Vest, Carbon Black is an all-the-time option to aid in better viability during low-light situations and has a clean look to maintain traditional appearance that our law enforcement end-users expect,” said Matt Page, 5.11’s Vice President of Global Product.

Capability for embellishment is near limitless from custom agency or standardized law enforcement callout. Additional recommendations are to include piping around sleeves and stripes down pant and pocket to allow more points of viability. “We have had great initial feedback from early field testing with select agencies,” says Brian Tripp, 5.11’s Vice President, Guardian Sales Division. “Improvements in uniforms to elevate officer safety is paramount, and 5.11 strives to drive this effort.”

For additional information or sample interest around 3M Scotchlite Carbon Black embellishment, please contact 5.11’s Innovation Team at innovation@511tactical.com.

