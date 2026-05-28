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BWC: Man in front seat of cruiser points gun at Calif. officers before fatal OIS

A Mt. Shasta PD officer was assisting a Weed PD officer with a drug search; when they went to confront a traffic stop suspect in the cruiser’s passenger seat, he pointed a gun at them

May 28, 2026 10:32 AM • 
Joanna Putman

MT. SHASTA, Calif. — Newly released body camera footage shows an officer-involved shooting of a man who pointed a gun at officers while seated in the front of a cruiser.

The March 21 incident began when a Weed Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop for multiple vehicle code violations, KRCR reported. The officer requested a K-9 for a drug sniff, and a Mt. Shasta Police officer responded.

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Body camera video shows that the suspect was sitting in the passenger seat of the Weed officer’s cruiser as the officers performed the search. Video shows the officers taking apart a large speaker, where they found a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine.

As an officer approached the suspect in the cruiser, the suspect can be seen pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the officers.

The officer dove away from the cruiser before both officers fired shots, striking the man.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he later died, KRCR reported. The California Highway Patrol Northern Division Major Accident Investigation team is leading the investigation into the shooting, which remains ongoing.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com