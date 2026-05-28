BWC: Man in front seat of cruiser points gun at Calif. officers before fatal OIS

MT. SHASTA, Calif. — Newly released body camera footage shows an officer-involved shooting of a man who pointed a gun at officers while seated in the front of a cruiser.

The March 21 incident began when a Weed Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop for multiple vehicle code violations, KRCR reported. The officer requested a K-9 for a drug sniff, and a Mt. Shasta Police officer responded.

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Body camera video shows that the suspect was sitting in the passenger seat of the Weed officer’s cruiser as the officers performed the search. Video shows the officers taking apart a large speaker, where they found a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine.

As an officer approached the suspect in the cruiser, the suspect can be seen pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the officers.

The officer dove away from the cruiser before both officers fired shots, striking the man.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he later died, KRCR reported. The California Highway Patrol Northern Division Major Accident Investigation team is leading the investigation into the shooting, which remains ongoing.