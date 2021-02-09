5.11 announces updates to the iconic RUSH Series Backpacks with RUSH 2.0

IRVINE, Calif. — 5.11, Inc., the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, gear, and footwear, has announced an updated line of its iconic RUSH Series Backpacks with the release of a new RUSH 2.0 Series. The new line is now available online and in stores following years of development from in-field testing and end-user feedback.

5.11 initially launched the RUSH Series in 2007 to provide a total solution for tactical pack users. The series offered innovative design features that customers still love and appreciate to this day. It is durable, customizable, MOLLE compatible, comfortable and functional. Over 1 million RUSH packs have been sold since its introduction.

Now, the RUSH 2.0 Series utilizes the best features of the original line and incorporates several strategic updates to improve on one of the best multi-purpose backpacks available.

“We took one of our most popular product lines, one that has been a cornerstone for our company for over 10 years, and made it even better,” said Jennifer Glover, Vice President of Marketing for 5.11. “We couldn’t be more excited to begin offering the RUSH 2.0 Series to our customers.”

Features that were carried over from the initial RUSH Series include a rugged but clean exterior appearance, durable 1050D nylon construction, MOLLE platforms and multiple pockets and compartments for customization, a contoured yoke shoulder strap system and reinforced back panels for added comfort and 5.11’s signature Center Line design

Newly introduced updates include a customer-requested padded laptop compartment designed to keep contents in-place and protected. This new feature is elevated 1 inch from the base of the pack and secured with a front and rear padded sleeve. Further drawing on feedback from end-users, 5.11 added a concealed-carry compartment located behind the zippered front pocket on the face of the pack. A hook-and-loop closure system keeps this new compartment secure and discrete for keeping contents accessible but hidden.

Additional updates include revised interior organization; a relocated hydration port; a larger fleece-lined eyewear and media pocket, and all-new color options.

The RUSH 2.0 Series is available in three capacities: RUSH12 2.0 (24 liters) (MSRP $109.99), RUSH24 2.0 (37 liters) (MSRP $139.99) and RUSH72 2.0 (55 liters) (MSRP $189.99).

“Our Gear product team worked with tactical and outdoor experts and public safety professionals for several years to gather feedback from in-field testing by real-life end users,” said 5.11’s Vice President of Global Product, Matt Page. “The result is an enhanced line of packs that will live up to the reputation of the original RUSH Series and meet our customers’ need for many years to come.”

To learn more about 5.11 or the RUSH 2.0 Series, please visit https://www.511tactical.com/rush.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical.