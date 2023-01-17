5.11 Tactical announces new products for 2023

5.11 will debut its new for ‘23 styles at the venetian convention center in Las Vegas this week

COSTA MESA, Calif., — 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear, and gear, will unveil new products for 2023 exclusively this week in Las Vegas, Nev. at the Venetian Convention Center during the SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor, Tactical) Trade Show in Booth #10334. Multiple product categories, including men’s and women’s apparel, load-bearing gear, footwear, and accessories, will be expanded to offer customers an extensive lineup of items for everyday use, outdoor adventure, fitness training, on-duty hours and more.

“We are excited to be back at SHOT in person this year after a couple year hiatus,” said 5.11’s Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff. “Getting the industry back together in person - media, dealers, and consumers - and presenting a collection we are incredibly proud of, will surely make for a great week ahead.”

“Our product team’s design and development process is always centered around innovation and serving those who serve,” said 5.11’s Vice President, Global Product, Matt Page. “Utilizing operator feedback throughout the line, we are excited to be launching this new 2023 collection to solve the problem-sets presented by our consumers so they can Always Be Ready to live a life bigger than themselves.”

Load Bearing

Skyweight 36L Pack

Lightweight enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers will be sure to love the new Skyweight Pack Collection. The Skyweight 36L Pack ($200) and Skyweight 24L Pack ($150) will both feature lightweight but durable construction with 330-denier ripstop nylon. Comfort will be ensured by lumbar pads with removable load bearing MOLLE hip belts, padded shoulder harnesses and cushioned back panels with airflow channels. Each pack will also offer hydration sleeves, integrated rain covers, compression straps, external stretch water bottle pockets, gear loops and MOLLE webbing for added storage options. Additional features of the Skyweight 36L include a front shove-it compartment, a secondary compartment, a clamshell opening for the main compartment and an internal frame.

The Skyweight Utility Chest Pack ($60) and Skyweight Survival Chest Pack ($45) will provide lightweight, compact and versatile load-bearing options that include removable chest harnesses and rear pass-through ports to allow for use as waist packs if desired. The harnesses will be adjustable and breathable with a quick-release system for easy use and hot pulls for quick access to concealed carry compartments. The 330-denier ripstop nylon construction will provide durability. Additional features of the Skyweight Utility Chest Pack will include a main compartment with a gusseted opening and internal organization, a front zippered pocket, front stretch-woven pockets, bottom webbing loops and gear loops for additional storage.

One of the most unique and distinguishing aspects of the Skyweight collection, is the cross-functionality and versatility across products. The detachable Skyweight hip belt can be utilized as a waist belt when attaching to the Skyweight Utility Chest Pack or Skyweight Survival Chest Pack, converting the chest packs to waist packs.

An all-new plate carrier is being added to the Load Bearing category with the QR Plate Carrier ($220). It will feature the brand’s patented Sierra Bravo™ Slide quick-release buckles for quick don and doff along with their proprietary high strength TAC-LAM™ laminate laser-cut MOLLE for patch, pouch and placard custom organization. Low-profile Hypalon® shoulder straps and padded body panels will provide comfort, minimalist Hypalon® + loop laminate cummerbunds and internal plate retention straps will create a secure fit for a lightweight carrier with maximum mobility.

The new 28” Single Rifle Case ($75) will be fully padded and built with 600-denier polyester construction for durability and protection while external MOLLE webbing and Gear Set™ compatibility offer additional storage. Internal retention straps and padded muzzle/butt-stock sleeves will ensure secure storage and transport.

The new MOLLE Packable Pack ($60) and MOLLE Packable Sling Pack ($50) will take lightweight load bearing to another level with designs that allow them to be packed into integrated self-pockets. Once packed, both packs can be attached to any MOLLE platform for seamless storage when not in use. Both packs are constructed with recycled 70-denier nylon ripstop and will offer clamshell openings to main compartments, external stretch-woven water bottle pockets when unpacked, external stretch-woven pockets when packed, hydration compatibility, MOLLE straps systems and gear loops.

For outdoor adventures and customers on the go, the MOLLE Packable Poncho ($85) will offer packable protection in a versatile design that can be both worn or used as a shelter. It’s built with 40-denier ripstop nylon and a waterproof silicone ultra-tensile strength coating in addition to taped seams and an adjustable drawstring hood to provide durability and protection from the elements. The one-size-fits-all design fits over the body and backpacks while corner and edge webbing loops allow it to be tied down for use as a shelter.

For fitness enthusiasts, a PT-R Gym Backpack ($150) will offer a purpose-built design that allows users to conveniently and comfortably transport workout accessories and personal belongings. A ventilated shoe pocket provides a clean and sanitary option for hauling shoes and/or dirty workout apparel while a separate main compartment with a clamshell opening houses additional items. Removable front compression straps can be attached horizontally or vertically to secure accessories such as yoga mats or weight vests and padded construction in the shoulder pads, back panels and laptop compartment round out the durable and functional design.

Men’s and Women’s Apparel

Customers in search of training apparel will enjoy new additions to the brand’s Physical Training-Ready (PT-R) lineup. The PT-R Women’s Packable Jacket ($65) provides all the functional performance and comfort customers have come to expect from 5.11. Its 100-percent nylon ripstop with PU coating provides a durable, water-resistant shell, while the venting at the upper back yoke helps prevent overheating. For ultimate versatility, it stows inside its internal pocket, allowing for easy access and storage no matter where the day ends up.

Another new item to the PT-R collection is the PT-R Women’s Max Effort Tight ($58), which utilizes a nylon/elastane blend with moisture-wicking and anti-odor finishes to keep women comfortable and focused through any workout. A contoured waistband offers extra support while also offering key and phone pockets, and the internal stretch draw cord creates an adjustable fit.

The Hog Hunter S/S ($60) is a camp-style short-sleeve shirt constructed from 100% polyester for durability to be ready for anything. Vent-Tac properties, side vents and a wicking finish maintain comfort when things heat up. A center-front RAPIDraw placket with faux button snaps provides fast access to EDC gear while chest patch pockets with button closures offer room for additional carry. The left chest pocket also features a pen guide that’s perfect for a tactical pen.

For outdoor adventurers, the Trail Pant ($85) will offer a solution for backcountry hiking, overlanding and everything in between. The polyester/elastane blended construction, with Enduro-Flex™ properties and a built-in running gusset, prevents troublesome binding while a comfort waistband creates the right combination of support and flex. The style features 100% tricot mesh pocketing for breathability and knife reinforcement at the hand pocket openings offer uncompromising strength. Eight pockets keep EDC gear close at hand while a water-resistant finish helps shed moisture to keep users and their belongings dry.

Professional Apparel

New tops and bottoms with feature-rich designs will also be offered for public safety professionals, including the exciting introduction of the new V.XI Collection. Created to provide best-in-class performance for top-tier professionals, the V.XI Collection will be constructed with superior fabrics and materials integrated into highly strategic and purpose-built designs.

XTU Long Sleeve Shirt

The initial offering of the V.XI Collection will include the XTU Line highlighted by the XTU Pant ($200) and the XTU Rapid L/S Shirt ($140). The XTU Pant will be feature-packed to maximize performance, function and versatility. It’s constructed with Ortholite® foam support in the strategically offset comfort waistband, a gusseted crotch and seat, large cargo pockets and no-melt/no-drip fabric to make it withstand the rigors of professional use. It also features a patented 3-in-1 kneepad design with a color-matching and removable external knee protection piece, sewn-in padding for a mid-layer and an internal pocket that houses a removable kneepad insert. An internal vertical adjustment and horizontal external adjustment allow users to create a custom and secure kneepad fit. A dual-directional zippered fly closure rounds out the versatility and utility of this feature-rich pant.

The XTU Rapid L/S Shirt will offer moisture-wicking and anti-odor performance, a Teflon finish and no-melt/no-drip fabrics for added functionality and protection. Dual pocket sleeves, adjustable cuffs, articulated pits, reinforced elbows and bar-tacking at key stress points will ensure the functionality needed by elite team units. Strategic body-mapping of the fabrics will offer comfortable layering with plate carriers and additional gear.

The Stryke PDU Twill Collection, available in both men’s and women’s sizing, continues to be the brand’s most popular new uniform line and will add new items in the Stryke PDU Twill Class B S/S Shirt ($84) and Stryke PDU Twill Class A Plus Pant ($84). The Stryke PDU Twill Class B S/S Shirt will deliver reliable performance and professional styling with Flex-Tac® mechanical stretch twill fabric, a Teflon™ finish, melamine buttons, integrated collar stays, 100% nylon taffeta collar stands, standard military sewn creases and a shirttail hem. Additional features include scalloped chest pocket flaps with pen slots, epaulettes, a camera/radio loop, a badge tag and a badge support strip.

Also crafted with Flex-Tac® mechanical stretch twill fabric and a Teflon™ finish, the Stryke PDU Twill Class A Plus Pant will offer a professional flat-front design paired with gusseted construction for unrestricted movement. A tunnel waistband with an internal ban roll will create comfort and stability while an elastic grip lining ensures shirts remain tucked in. A total of 6 pockets will also ensure gear is always within reach.

Footwear

Fans of 5.11’s A/T Series of footwear will be pleased to see a new A/T Mid Waterproof Boot ($170). This expansion of a customer-favorite will introduce waterproof protection to go with the brand’s A.T.L.A.S. technology to distribute weight, improve stability and return energy to offer all-day support, performance and comfort. Additional features include a 3D molded TPR toe and heel for protection, a welded-mesh upper for breathability and a high traction outsole.

Another exciting addition to the A/T Series will be the A/T Trainer 2.0 ($120). An amazing choice for fitness training, hiking, or even as a duty shoe for bicycle police and other high-milage positions, it features a new, highly durable TPU exoskeleton as well as 5.11’s A.T.L.A.S plate for maximum support. Newly integrated mesh construction in strategic locations adds a nice touch of breathability and comfort to this durable and comfortable option.

Fitnes enthusiasts will also find another great footwear option in the Max Grip Trainer ($110) that’s built for breathability, durability, and stability. It features a protective TPU cage, a mesh upper to prevent overheating, and a new MaxGrip outsole designed to create a stable platform and reliable traction for any workout while also supplying comfort and cushioning from the midsole. The TPU heel reinforcement creates added durability to withstand the most intense training sessions.

Both new for 2023, the EVO 2.0 AR 670-1 and Speed 4.0 8” AR 670-1 Boots are the first boots 5.11 has produced that have been approved to be in compliance with AR 670-1 requirements.

The EVO 2.0 8” AR 670-1 ($160) is designed to be AR 670-1 compliant and will come equipped with Force Foam® cushioning and an Ortholite® footbed for comfort and support that endures. Stitched slip-, oil-, and heat-resistant full rubber outsoles will protect feet in all conditions while a hidden knife pocket offers a special Always Be Ready touch.

Another AR 670-1 compliant option will be offered in the Speed 4.0 8” AR 670-1 ($1 2 0). These lightweight boots will provide outstanding features and value. Crafted with suede leather and 1200D nylon, Force Foam® heel cushioning, an Ortholite® footbed, and a high-abrasion mesh tongue, they will make sure feet are feeling good no matter the job. Additionally, the ASTM slip- and oil-resistant outsole is stitched for hard use and the brand’s heat deflect material helps shield feet from radiant heat from the ground.

The Foley Mid ($80) and Foley Low ($75) are new additions to the brand’s everyday ready family. A new updated Vibram outsole will allow them to provide better traction in all environments. Both versions also include increased cushioning and comfort with the addition of a drop in X-40 Ortholite® footbed and a nylon upper for added durability.

Through utilizing operator feedback, the McClane Mid ($110) will be introduced as the next generation of the Norris Sneaker family. The McClane features a new breathable tongue for all-day comfort and an updated Vibram outsole with better traction in all environments. The new drop-in X-40 Ortholite® footbed provides for more cushioning and comfort while the ASTM puncture-resistant board has also been added and certified to US standards.

Accessories

In accessories, several popular product lines will be expanded or receive updates, including the Competition Shooting Glove and the Maverick belt collection.

Competition Shooting Glove 2.0

The Competition Shooting Glove 2.0 ($35) will be enhanced with updated durability, an improved fit and a ring-cut index finger to the original design of the breathable and flexible gloves that maximize dexterity. Full functionality is provided by additional features such as a vented synthetic suede palm, touchscreen compatibility, padded knuckles, sweat wipe panels and adjustable closures.

The Maverick Battle Belt D Ring ($180) will build from the strategic design of the Maverick Battle Belt, which includes an inner/outer belt system, and add an integrated D ring for extra versatility. The inner nylon belt ensures support while also tightly securing the outer belt with a loop face. The outer belt is built with a proprietary TAC-LAM™ high-strength laminate on top of a dual nylon webbing and offers both top and bottom weaving for the convenient arrangement of gear. The hook backing and Austri Alpin COBRA® buckle allow quick attachment and removal without sacrificing security.

The Maverick EDC 1.5 Belt ($95) will expand the Maverick belt line to the everyday carry category with a clean style to match functionality. It will feature a pre-curved ergonomic design for maximum comfort and stability along with an Austri Alpin COBRA® buckle for easy use and a double-layer nylon webbing for durability.

“We’re constantly striving to provide our customers with durable and dependable products that they can rely on to live the mantra of Always Be Ready,” said Francisco J. Morales, CEO of 5.11 Tactical. “Whether they’re on duty, on a trail, or anywhere in between, we want to offer products they can count on during all aspects of life. We believe these new items enhance our existing product offering to do exactly that, and we’re excited to make them available this year.”

