5.11 Tactical Revolutionizes the Tactical Pant

Stryke Pant with patent pending Flex-Tac® stretch fabric gives operators room to maneuver

Modesto, CA- When lives depend on a responder’s gear, it’s necessary to have apparel that doesn’t limit or hinder job performance. 5.11 Tactical® just released Flex-Tac®, a patent pending new fabric that exceeds the physical and performance demands on tactical gear.

5.11 Tactical’s Fex-Tac is a performance fabric with improved functionality, comfort and durability. It is lightweight, with increased breathability, stain resistance and colorfastness; most importantly it stretches almost 20% more than traditional tactical pants for a perfect active fit. Available August 2011, for under $75.00, 5.11 Stryke Pant with Flex-Tac is the next generation tactical pant.

5.11 Tactical has won numerous awards for product innovation and they are the favorite brand of tactical operators and public safety personnel. Francisco Morales, President of 5.11 Tactical, took a trip to the Middle East, specifically to Jordan and the UAE, where he met with security contractors and elite US military operators who wear and are fans of the 5.11 Taclite Pant. Morales pressed them for feedback on how the pant could be improved for their needs. “Create a performance stretch fabric,” was their overwhelming request and Morales knew that he had a groundbreaking task ahead of him.

“The goal was to add functionality for our tactical operators by increasing range of motion and reducing the amount of resistance the fabric would give them,” said Morales. “In order to maintain our durability and comfort we used the high strength-to-weight ratio of our popular Taclite™ fabric. This allowed us to keep the strong rip-stop weave and add the extra functionality that stretch delivers.”

The difference between traditional stretch and the new patent pending mechanical stretch (Flex-Tac) that 5.11 Tactical has created is night and day. 5.11 Tactical’s performance stretch fabric is woven to create 2-way horizontal stretch with quick recovery and improved breathability and durability. Fibers are woven in a coil so they stretch and recoil each time extra mobility is needed. Traditional stretch fabric is typically made by weaving spandex in with a fabric making it heavy and less breathable with poor stretch recovery. It also breaks down easily when exposed to high temperatures, repeated washings, and any use that’s heavier than simply fashion. Flex-Tac fabric allows users almost 20% more stretch – crucial for flexibility required in combat and law enforcement situations. 5.11 Tactical also maintained the fade, soil, and water resistant properties of the original Flex-Tac fabric even when the fabric was stretched.

5.11’s new generation of Stryke Pant with Flex-Tac® stretch fabric increases performance and is ready to support people who rely on their apparel and gear to stay alive.

