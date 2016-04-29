Blauer ArmorSkin Promotion in May – Get A Free Suspension System

Boston, Massachusetts – April 27th, 2016 – Blauer is announcing a promotional program at participating dealers and online for the month of May. Purchasers of an ArmorSkin® carrier and ArmorSkin Base Shirt will receive a free Blauer Suspension System designed to balance the weight of the duty belt between the hips and shoulders to reduce pain.



Thousands of officers have experienced the benefits of the ArmorSkin System: increased comfort, better range of motion, more moisture wicking with odor prevention, and much more, while still maintaining a professional appearance. The addition of the ArmorSkin Suspension System further enhances comfort while remaining easy to remove when needed, while remaining hidden from public view.

To find a local participating dealer, officers may visit http://www.blauer.com/dealerfinder/ , select the state they reside in, and look for the dealers which appear in red. The deal may also be obtained online at http://www.blauer.com .