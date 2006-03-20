CHIEF Announces 2006-2007 Grants Training Seminar Schedule

CHIEF Grants Students Received More Than $8 Million In AFGP Funding in 2005

(Charlotte, NC) - Has your public safety department been unlucky at its attempts to secure grant funding?

Well, here’s the opportunity to turn your luck around. Back by popular demand, CHIEF Grants is offering a coast-to-coast schedule of Grant Writing Seminars that are designed to provide law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, rescue, and local government agency departments with the skills and training necessary to write better grant applications and win government funding.

The two-day seminar includes:

Two days of focused, grant-writing training (the first day is a joint program of all public safety agencies combined, the second day will be broken out by specialties);

Opportunities to meet one-on-one with grant experts;

Winning examples of actual grant applications;

An unconditional, every-penny-of-your-money-back guarantee;

Expert, credible advice from two grant writers, who are also former public safety administrators;

A FREE grant writing manual, Writing Successful Public Safety Grants , a $50 value, tailored for public safety agencies;

Tips on how to read grant guidelines;

An insider’s perspective on the ins and outs of specific federal grants such as AFGP, JAG, FP&S, CEDAP and more.

In 2005, CHIEF Grants assisted numerous departments with their AFGP applications. As of February 17, 2006, CHIEF Grants turned 95 fire & rescue and EMS departments into 2005 Fire Act Grant Winners, totaling $8,441,676 in grant funding. Success stories can be viewed on the CHIEF web site by visiting www.CHIEFgrants.com/winners.

One Testimonial from a First-Round AFGP Winner…

“We got our call from DHS, telling us that our grant was approved. Thanks to you [Kurt Bradley] and CHIEF for all your help and guidance. Without all your help, I don’t think we would have had a chance at all. I am looking forward to seeing you in Charlotte, NC, for your grant seminar. Thanks again, Kurt and CHIEF, our new family,” says Ray Warmuth, Grants Co-Coordinator at Culberson VFD, North Carolina.

“This person is just one of hundreds more who had a successful experience with CHIEF Grants. We hope you, too, will look to CHIEF if you are in need of federal funding and need some expert advice on how to write a successful grant,” says Kurt Bradley, CHIEF Grant Consultant. “Please join us for one of our upcoming seminars to gain the valuable experience your department may need!”

The seminar series was created for law enforcement, fire, EMS, rescue and local government agency grant writers. Interested people can register online at www.CHIEFgrants.com/seminars.

2006 Seminar Schedule:

June 22-23, Atlantic City, NJ

Aug. 29-30, Seattle, WA

Oct. 23-24, Chicago, IL

Dec. 7-8, Nashville, TN

2007 Seminar Schedule:

Jan. 9-10, San Diego, CA

Jan. 30-31, Dallas, TX

Every Penny Back Guarantee. The cost is $499 per person (or, book up to 30 days prior and receive $50 off). CHIEF guarantees that seminar attendees will be satisfied with the top quality, public safety grant-writing training provided, or CHIEF will refund that attendee’s registration fee.