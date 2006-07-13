CHIEF Unveils Brand-New Web Site Designed to Give Customers Expanded Options, Faster and Easier Service, and Many Improved Features

To Celebrate the Re-Launch, Standard Shipping is FREE when Customers Order $150 Online!!

Charlotte, NC - CHIEF, a leading supplier of high quality products created to meet the changing needs of the Public Safety and Surveying industries, announces today the re-launch of its web site at www.chiefsupply.com.

CHIEF’s new web site has been redesigned and revamped to make ordering faster and easier. The site also enables customers to take advantage of a number of state-of-the-art features and functions, including new layout and navigation at the left side of every page, easy-to-find product search box, and “at a glance” cart subtotal always in the upper-right corner of your screen, to name a few.

“We’ve asked our customers over the years what they would like to see on our web site and we’ve listened,” says Jeff Tousa, President of CHIEF. “Today, we’ve launched our new site, which incorporates all their comments and more. We are excited about the site -- it is going to make everyone navigate and shop with incredible ease.”

Another important new feature of the site is it is certified by HackerSafe to offer customers additional security measures when purchasing online with CHIEF. The site is tested daily by HackerSafe to protect all customers’ information.

Some additional site improvements include:

Easy navigation. Locate the navigation area at the left side of every page, perfect for “at a glance” product searching. Categories also expand into sub-categories for quick and easy locating.

Contact information on every page. Find CHIEF contact details and its toll-free number on every page.

Easy GSA Customer Access. Retrieve CHIEF’s GSA information with one click, wherever visitors are.

New Account area means faster checkout. Save personal preferences, billing and shipping information when setting up a CHIEF account.

“Shop by Brand” for all the products from a specific manufacturer.

Coupon or promo codes can be entered in the Shopping Cart for instant savings.

One-click access to free quote requests, from every page.

Embroidered apparel can be set-up and previewed online with our in-stock emblems and personalized messages.

Free Shipping to Celebrate New Site

For a limited time, CHIEF is offering FREE standard shipping on online orders of $150.00 or more between now and July 31, 2006. Offer good for standard shipping within the contiguous United States and Canada. Additional fees apply to rush delivery and this offer is not applicable for haz-mat/ chemicals/ aerosols, oversized or unusually heavy items.