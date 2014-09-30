CMC Government Supply Now Carries The CoolCop Body Armor Air Conditioning Device

CMC Government Supply prides itself on providing the best equipment to the men and women who serve the public day in and day out. And because summer heat often makes wearing body armor unbearable, CMC Government Supply now offers products from CoolCop, an American company that makes ballistic vests, hot-weather clothing, and body armor air conditioning units.

Featured in several news reports and worn by thousands of law enforcement officers, CoolCop body armor air conditioning units attach to the cooling air vents of most law enforcement vehicles and push the air through a hose. The hose’s other end hooks onto the top of the officer’s ballistic vest and directs cold air directly underneath the vest onto the officer.

Another CoolCop product is the Carbon-Tech t-shirt designed to cool an officer wearing body armor. The shirt is made of antimicrobial and anti-odor activated carbon, which wicks moisture away from the skin. Large mesh panels increase airflow, even while wearing body armor, and the Carbon-Tech shirt is cut extra-long so it stays tucked into uniform pants.

