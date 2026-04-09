REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

Video: Man opens fire at Phoenix Police helicopter before OIS

Drone footage shows the man raising a handgun and firing multiple shots at a responding Phoenix PD helicopter before officers returned fire on the ground

April 09, 2026 11:32 AM • 
Joanna Putman

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who fired multiple shots at a police air unit.

The March 22 incident began when officers were dispatched to a call reporting shots fired, according to the release. Audio from the police air unit crew reported the man was on a back patio, loading a handgun and looking up at the helicopter.

| DOWNLOAD: Governing AI in policing — What law enforcement leaders need to know

Moments later, officers in the helicopter reported he was pointing the gun at them and firing shots.

Drone footage records the man firing multiple shots at the air unit.

Body camera video shows officers on the ground returning fire, striking the man. Three officers fired shots as the man continued to shoot at the helicopter.

The man remains hospitalized following the shooting, according to the release. No injuries to officers or bystanders were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Trending
2015-05-gavel-e1432066303416.jpg
Traffic Stop
Officers can continue traffic stops if initial reason turns out to be mistaken, Ohio Supreme Court rules
The ruling comes after officers continued a stop and searched a car after learning the suspected headlight violation was unfounded
April 08, 2026 04:47 PM
NYPD Fatal Cooler Throw
Use of Force
Ex-NYPD officer gets 3 to 9 years in prison for throwing cooler that caused fatal crash
Former NYPD sergeant Erik Duran was convicted of manslaughter after throwing a cooler that caused the 2023 death of Eric Duprey
April 09, 2026 12:11 PM
Fountain Valley Police Department
Legal
27 court cases dismissed as former Calif. officer faces felony timecard fraud charges
The former Fountain Valley PD officer has been charged with felony grand theft for allegedly submitting fraudulent timecards for traffic court appearances he never attended
April 08, 2026 04:26 PM
Screenshot 2026-04-09 101709.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: N.J. officer indicted for manslaughter in shooting of man wielding baseball bat
Video shows multiple Woodbridge PD officers approaching the man, who was walking away while yelling and refusing to drop the bat; after several minutes, one officer fired shots
April 09, 2026 10:25 AM
Company News
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (21).png
Investigation
Tranquility AI partners with Carahsoft to bring innovative criminal justice technology solutions to the public sector
“We’re excited to partner with Carahsoft to make our AI-powered investigative solutions readily accessible to all Public Sector agencies,” said Jim Penrose, Co-Founder and CEO of Tranquility AI
April 06, 2026 07:04 PM

Body Camera Drones Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com