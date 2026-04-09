Video: Man opens fire at Phoenix Police helicopter before OIS

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who fired multiple shots at a police air unit.

The March 22 incident began when officers were dispatched to a call reporting shots fired, according to the release. Audio from the police air unit crew reported the man was on a back patio, loading a handgun and looking up at the helicopter.

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Moments later, officers in the helicopter reported he was pointing the gun at them and firing shots.

Drone footage records the man firing multiple shots at the air unit.

Body camera video shows officers on the ground returning fire, striking the man. Three officers fired shots as the man continued to shoot at the helicopter.

The man remains hospitalized following the shooting, according to the release. No injuries to officers or bystanders were reported. The incident remains under investigation.