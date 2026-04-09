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Defensive tactics training for police officers

Guardians of the Ground: What experts say about defensive tactics training that works

Drawing on Force Science and reality-based training experience, Von Kliem and Lon Bartel break down human performance, training gaps and what prepares officers for the field

April 09, 2026 10:47 AM • 
Tyson Kilbey

In this episode, Tyson Kilbey and Joe Sullivan are joined by Von Kliem, chief consulting officer at Force Science Institute, and Lon Bartel, director of training and curriculum at VirTra. Recorded after this year’s ILEETA Conference in St. Louis, the conversation brings together four experienced voices in law enforcement training to examine what effective defensive tactics instruction should look like in today’s operational environment.

The group reflects on the value of collaboration among subject matter experts and the importance of continually refining how officers are prepared for real-world encounters. Kliem points to cases that underscore why training must reflect the realities officers face in the field, while Bartel offers insight into the human performance factors that should shape defensive tactics instruction.

Throughout the episode, both guests share practical takeaways for agencies at every level, from frontline trainers to command staff. Their perspectives reinforce the idea that effective defensive tactics training is not just about technique, but about building programs that account for decision-making, performance under stress and the realities of police work.

Catch up on all Guardians of the Ground episodes
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Defensive tactics training for police officers
Guardians of the Ground: How to escape the mounted position
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Guardians of the Ground: Mastering the top mount position for officer safety
Training in the top mount position gives officers the skills to stay in control, limit a subject’s access to weapons and respond effectively if a struggle escalates
May 08, 2025 01:17 PM
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Defensive tactics training for police officers
Guardians of the Ground: UFC-proven wall control every police officer should know
Jason High, former UFC fighter and current MMA coach, breaks down wall-control fundamentals, with considerations for weapon retention and an optional ground transition
June 10, 2025 10:04 AM
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Guardians of the Ground: Jiu-Jitsu escapes every female police officer should know
Learn how two female officers use leverage, bone structure and distance management to overcome size mismatches on the ground
July 21, 2025 09:17 AM
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Guardians of the Ground: Vest-grab defense every officer should train
NFL great Tamba Hali and Jiu-Jitsu black belt David Smarr demonstrate a simple, effective tactic for responding when a subject grabs an officer’s outer vest
September 09, 2025 11:00 AM
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Defensive tactics training for police officers
Guardians of the Ground: UFC pioneer Royce Gracie on distance, control and surviving real-world encounters
With lessons for every skill level, Royce Gracie reinforces why proper instruction, consistent training and tactical awareness matter now more than ever
November 20, 2025 05:36 PM
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Defensive tactics training for police officers
Guardians of the Ground: Grappling fundamentals that work for officers of any size
This episode uses side mount to highlight awareness, balance and posture as foundational skills for ground control — regardless of size
February 02, 2026 01:02 PM
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Defensive tactics training for police officers
Guardians of the Ground: Preparing for escalation through worst-position training
Kingsway Jiu-Jitsu athlete and 12-time ADCC Open medalist Brandon George explains why officers should deliberately train mount, turtle and full-duty-gear grappling to build composure in chaotic encounters
March 02, 2026 05:03 PM
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Tyson Kilbey

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Tyson Kilbey
Tyson Kilbey
Tyson Kilbey has more than 28 years of experience in law enforcement, consisting of three years as a hotel security supervisor and 25 years as a deputy sheriff for the Johnson County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office. He has worked in the detention, patrol, judicial services and training divisions, SWAT and accident investigation units. He is currently a captain for the Sheriff’s Office.

Tyson authored “Personal Defense Mastery,” a follow-up to his first book “Fundamental Handgun Mastery.” Tyson is a Jiu-Jitsu black belt under UFC Pioneer Royce Gracie. He has numerous defensive tactics and firearms certifications and has received multiple awards in competitive shooting and grappling. He runs www.tysonkilbeyjiujitsu.com which is a popular Jiu Jitsu Academy in the Kansas City area in which many law enforcement officers are members. He is the Match Director for the Brandon Collins Memorial Shootout, a shooting competition named in honor of a deputy who died in the line of duty.