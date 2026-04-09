Guardians of the Ground: What experts say about defensive tactics training that works

In this episode, Tyson Kilbey and Joe Sullivan are joined by Von Kliem, chief consulting officer at Force Science Institute, and Lon Bartel, director of training and curriculum at VirTra. Recorded after this year’s ILEETA Conference in St. Louis, the conversation brings together four experienced voices in law enforcement training to examine what effective defensive tactics instruction should look like in today’s operational environment.

The group reflects on the value of collaboration among subject matter experts and the importance of continually refining how officers are prepared for real-world encounters. Kliem points to cases that underscore why training must reflect the realities officers face in the field, while Bartel offers insight into the human performance factors that should shape defensive tactics instruction.

Throughout the episode, both guests share practical takeaways for agencies at every level, from frontline trainers to command staff. Their perspectives reinforce the idea that effective defensive tactics training is not just about technique, but about building programs that account for decision-making, performance under stress and the realities of police work.

Jiu-Jitsu training gear:

Here are some must-have training tools from Tyson Kilbey that complement the tactics in this episode: