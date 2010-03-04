Elbeco Incorporated Names Southern California Firefighter to Newly Created Technical Post

READING, PA, — Elbeco Incorporated has hired Jeff Alexy for the newly created position of Product Specialist - FR/Protective Apparel. Alexy, 30, started in the fire service 16 years ago. He was hired full-time in a Southern California Fire Department as a Firefighter in 2000. Currently, he is a full-time Fire Engineer/Acting Captain and USAR team leader.

“I’ve been wearing a TransconFR uniform for wildfire suppression for the past two years,” says Alexy. “One of the first major wildfires I wore TransconFR was on the Slide/Grass Valley Fire. I was wearing an 825MY jacket and the 924KY pants. The fire got so hot that it melted the reflective trim on my pack, but I didn’t feel any heat.”

Alexy notes that TransconFR uniforms provide an excellent heat insulation barrier while allowing breathability. “They’re high-quality, durable, and professional-looking,” he says. “They don’t restrict my maneuverability, whether I’m walking, bending over, kneeling, or grabbing things over my head. And I always knew that if I damaged my uniform, I could get a replacement shipped out the next day. I’m excited to have the opportunity to go out there and share what I know about this superior line of uniforms.”

In his new position, Alexy’s charge will be to meet with frontline fire suppression personnel and chiefs, explaining the features of TransconFR uniforms and demonstrating their performance capabilities. He will also seek feedback from the people who wear the TransconFR line with an eye on continuous improvement and new product development.

“We’re very pleased to have Jeff join our company,” says Elbeco President David Lurio. “He has built-in credibility—he’s been on the firing line for big wildfires in California and he’s been through all of the training and drilling, so he can speak directly to the issues that concern firefighters in our target markets. We know he’ll make important contributions to our efforts to educate customers on the performance of our Nomex station-wear and especially our TransconFR wildland PE gear.”

In 2005, Elbeco acquired Transcon Manufacturing in order to service its customers’ growing needs for FR, tactical and protective uniforms. Today, Transcon’s Los Angeles based manufacturing facility is ISO 9001-2000 registered, manufacturing the majority of the company’s NFPA compliant FR uniforms.

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With over 400 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms for public safety, supplying over 17,000 agencies across the USA. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 500 authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada. The majority of Elbeco uniforms are manufactured in the United States, at facilities in Reading and Frackville, Pennsylvania, Galion, Ohio, and Warsaw, Missouri. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com.