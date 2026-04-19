‘Break down barriers': Pa. officer, PD partner with community group to give bicycles to kids

By Kelly Urban

The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One bicycle at a time, the Johnstown Police Department is giving area children the chance to experience the joy of cycling.

Chas Cypher, Johnstown police patrolman, community engagement officer and school resource officer, has spearheaded the program for five years.

| DOWNLOAD: Governing AI in policing — What law enforcement leaders need to know

“It started off when I was a resource officer for the Greater Johnstown School District and kids were walking to school and it was taking them an hour, so I would ask them if they have a bike and they’d say no,” he said. “I started getting donated bikes and fixing them up on my time and dime, but then it got to be too expensive.”

Cypher said that in the first year of doing the project, he was able to get connected with Communicycle through The Efficiency Network, which was doing work at the Johnstown middle and high schools.

“What Communicycle does is fix up bikes, and then they donate them,” he said. “They hooked up with me, and every year they bring me three separate loads of bikes.”

On Friday, 80 bicycles were given out to youth.

“I’ll probably get another load of 80 to 100 bikes within the next couple of weeks,” Cypher said. “I do a big bike giveaway at Roxbury Park in the summer with a cookout, and Communicycle will bring in at that time well over 150 bikes. We gave out 150 or more last year, and there was a line of people waiting that went across the park.”

The summer giveaway is being planned for the end of June.

“The kids are so excited getting the bike and happy they don’t have to walk everywhere,” Cypher said. “They really appreciate it. They get it and ride off into the sunset.”

He said from April to July, about 300 bicycles of all sizes are given to children ages 4 to 18.

“I’ve got a good number of years on the job now, and throughout my career, I’ve learned that I focus 100% on the youth because I know for a fact, through my experience, that you can definitely reach out to the youth and make more of a difference,” Cypher said. “This is building relationships with youth, and it’s an excellent way to break down barriers between law enforcement and the kids.”

He said bicycles give children something constructive to do while having fun.

“Riding bikes brings people together, and it’s a chance to meet new people and build friendships,” Cypher said. “I think a lot of kids today need some fitness and activity in their lives, and it’s a great way to get exercise rather than sitting in their room playing video games all day.”

Information on the next bicycle distribution day will be posted on the Johnstown Police Department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JohnstownPoliceDepartmentPA.

© 2026 The Tribune-Democrat (Johnstown, Pa.). Visit www.tribune-democrat.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.