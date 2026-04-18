Strengthening police and fire coordination to keep scenes safe

By Wesley R. Attwood, Louis (Rick) Lago, Stephen J. Ringer and Brian P. Kazmierzak

Law enforcement officers can play a critical role in fireground operations. They help facilitate safe, uninterrupted firefighting operations, allowing firefighters to focus on suppressing the fire.

A recent investigation by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s (NIOSH) Fire Fighter Fatality Investigation and Prevention Program (FFFIPP) identified gaps in how fire departments and law enforcement coordinate their response procedures. These gaps may leave firefighters more vulnerable to violence when working at emergency scenes. [1]

The incident, a seemingly routine structure fire call, illustrates how stronger collaboration and support between fire departments and law enforcement can lead to safer operations.

FFFIPP investigation summary

On January 7, 2025, a senior captain and two firefighters were seriously injured during a primary search in an apartment building. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters stretched hoselines to the entrance of the apartment on fire. They radioed their driver to send water to the hoseline as they prepared to make entry. These requests were not heard due to increased radio traffic from arriving fire units.

After receiving no response, one firefighter returned to speak directly with the driver of the fire engine. On the way, he was confronted by an apartment resident and became involved in a physical altercation, delaying water being supplied to the hoseline as crews entered the apartment. Without water, the fire intensified in the apartment, and the firefighters sustained serious burn injuries.

Law enforcement was not mutually dispatched to the incident and did not arrive on scene until after the firefighters were removed from the structure. [1] The absence of law enforcement was a contributing factor in civilians interfering with fire department operations.

Violence on the fireground

Fire departments not only respond to incidents caused by violence but may also encounter violence during seemingly routine calls for service. Violence has become a growing concern within the fire service due to the increasing frequency and severity of attacks on first responders. [2, 3] Voluntary consensus standards, such as National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1550, recognize the potential for firefighters to encounter violence, active shooters, unrest and civil disturbance during incident response. [4]

These threats can interfere with firefighters’ ability to perform critical duties, including patient care and fire suppression. Previous NIOSH firefighter fatality investigations involving violence during routine calls have identified the importance of ensuring scene safety through coordination with law enforcement. [5, 6]

Effective coordination

Effective coordination between law enforcement and fire departments begins with building interagency relationships before incidents and establishing processes that can be trained on, practiced and reinforced. [7] These efforts help agencies align their responses by clarifying roles, responsibilities and operational needs. [8]

One way to support coordination is by developing agreements and standard operating procedures (SOPs) that establish a consistent approach to protecting firefighters at emergency scenes. [1] The following examples outline what may be included in a mutual SOP, along with specific actions law enforcement can implement operationally [1, 4]:

Identifying which types of calls and locations are likely to require law enforcement presence during a fire response.

Action: Work with fire department leadership to identify the types of calls and locations where law enforcement should be mutually dispatched with firefighters. Geographic areas can be selected using the law enforcement crime mapping and the fire department’s community risk assessment results. This includes areas with higher rates of crime and other intentional, human-caused hazards. [9] The jurisdiction’s public safety answering point computer-aided dispatch system can then be updated to reflect those call types and locations for coordinated response

Outlining response roles, such as law enforcement securing the scene and firefighters maintaining incident management through unified command.

Action: Dispatch law enforcement with firefighters. Upon arrival at the scene, assign one officer to coordinate with the fire department incident commander under a unified command structure. Deploy additional officers to establish a perimeter and prevent interference with fire department operations.

Training with fire departments on deescalation actions to mitigate violent interference before law enforcement arrives on scene.

Action: Provide firefighters with training to recognize situations that may become violent and take appropriate steps to de-escalate before law enforcement arrives. Training can be conducted annually or more frequently.

Using standard communication methods, such as coded language that allows firefighters to alert other responders to a life-threatening situation requiring immediate law enforcement intervention without escalating hostilities.

Action: Establish common communications and clear text terminology that firefighters can use in person or over the radio to notify law enforcement when assistance is needed.

Outlining next steps when violence occurs, such as immediate law enforcement protection or withdrawal of firefighters to a safe staging area.

Action: Deploy law enforcement officers to protect firefighters and direct them to a staging area identified by the incident commander.

Developing public safety answering point protocols to support communication across radio frequencies used by law enforcement and firefighters.

Action: Assign a dispatcher to monitor both fireground and law enforcement frequencies during an incident to support operations, or equip law enforcement with access to fire department frequencies for direct communication. Communication methods developed through these coordinated SOPs can also be integrated into dispatch protocols. [10]

Tactical takeaways

Firefighters and law enforcement have different objectives and roles on the fireground. Still, routine engagements and collaborations can help support each other in safe and effective operations.

Law enforcement agencies and fire departments may opt to routinely train together on response procedures. These collaborations help ensure personnel and resources are prepared to work together and operate as a team. [11]

Disclaimer

The findings and conclusions in this report are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official position of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

References

1. NIOSH. (2026). Senior captain and two firefighters of ladder company burned while performing search activities in garden apartment fire – Texas. By Ringer SJ, Madrzykowski D, Stull J, Seaton J. Morgantown, WV: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, F2025-01.

2. NFFF. (2014). National protocols for response to violent incidents should be developed and championed. Emmitsburg, MD: National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

3. NIOSH. (2019). Career captain fatally shot and a fire fighter wounded by arsonist while responding to a fire alarm – California. By Bower ME, Hales TR. Morgantown, WV: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, F2018-11.

4. NFPA. (2024). NFPA 1550, Standard for emergency responder health and safety. Quincy, MA: National Fire Protection Association.

5. NIOSH. (2018). Career fire fighter killed and volunteer fire fighter seriously wounded when shot during a civilian welfare check – Maryland. By Miles ST, Merinar T, Hartley D. Morgantown, WV: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, F2016-06.

6. NIOSH. (2021). Career firefighter killed, a police officer and a civilian wounded when they were shot during EMS incident – Wisconsin. By Miles ST, Bowyer M, Chiu S, Hornsby-Myers J. Morgantown, WV: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, F2019-13.

7. Police1. (2026). 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook.

8. Ortmeier PJ, Davis JJ (2012). Police administration: A leadership approach. New York, NY: McGraw Hill.

9. NFPA. (2024). NFPA 1660, Standard for emergency, continuity, and crisis management: Preparedness, response, and recovery. Quincy, MA: National Fire Protection Association.

10. USFA. (2017). Mitigation of occupational violence to firefighters and EMS responders. Emmitsburg, MD: U.S. Fire Administration.

11. NIOSH. (2005). Career lieutenant killed and fire fighter injured by gunfire while responding to medical assistance call – Kentucky. By Lutz V, Baldwin TN. Morgantown, WV: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, F2004-11.

About the authors

Wesley R. Attwood, DrCJ, is the senior investigator in the NIOSH Fire Fighter Fatality Investigation and Prevention Program within the Division of Safety Research and is a coordinator for the NIOSH Public Safety Program.

Louis (Rick) Lago is an investigator with the NIOSH Fire Fighter Fatality Investigation and Prevention Program within the NIOSH Division of Safety Research.

Stephen J. Ringer, CFEI, is an investigator with the NIOSH Fire Fighter Fatality Investigation and Prevention Program within the NIOSH Division of Safety Research.

Brian P. Kazmierzak, EFO, is the deputy director of fire services with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Michigan.

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