Elbeco Launches New Facebook Page

Reading, PA - Elbeco, Inc. announced today that it has launched a company Facebook page. The page, located at www.facebook.com/elbecoinc, is designed as a resource for customers, industry partners and employees of Elbeco.

The Company will use the page as a means to share new product news, detail special events, provide product education, share industry trends and gain feedback from its valued customers. All customers and dealer partners are encouraged to “like” Elbeco for exclusive, first-look access to this information.

In addition to Elbeco’s Facebook page, the Company operates a website at www.elbeco.com and hosts a collection of product and company videos on YouTube.

About Elbeco

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With approximately 300 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms, supplying over 17,000 agencies and private companies across the U.S. and Canada. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 400 authorized dealers. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com.

