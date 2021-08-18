Feel the HAIX difference: HAIX® is looking for 1000 wear testers!

LEXINGTON, K.Y., - If you are a law enforcement professional, you know how important footwear is when you are spending long hours on the job. You want a high-quality pair of boots that not only offers ultimate comfort, but also long-lasting durability. Now HAIX is giving you the chance to try out a pair of HAIX law enforcement boots and to find out for yourself just how good a high-quality boot can be. And HAIX is going to provide them to you free of charge!

HAIX®, a worldwide manufacturer of quality footwear for the law enforcement market, is looking to select 1000 police officers to weartest our HAIX® Black Eagle boots. HAIX® wants officers to feel the HAIX® quality difference. That’s it. And what better way to do that than by giving 1000 officers the chance to get a free pair of HAIX® boots on their feet. HAIX® wants each chosen participant to put our boots through their paces. And then, after 4 weeks of wear, give us feedback.

Each wear tester must be active in the law enforcement industry and be able to provide a wide array of testing scenarios in real life situations.

Wear testers can choose either the Black Eagle® Tactical 2.0 GTX High Side Zip with GORETEX® or the Black Eagle® Tactical 2.0 FL High with CROSSTECH® or Black Eagle Athletic High Side Zip. Wear testers must be able to fit the HAIX® size range (4 – 13 in whole and half sizes and 14, 15, 16 for men). The HAIX® Black Eagle® line is a unisex line, so women would order one size smaller.

HAIX® will provide all boots free of charge. Officers are to wear them during the month of September, wearing the boots while on active duty. In return, chosen participants must tell us how well their boots performed by the deadline of October 31st. Short, online wear test feedback forms will be provided by HAIX® to make this task easier. In the end, all wear testers will get to keep their boots!

All feedback received from wear testers will be provided to Police magazine in order for the results to be published in a future issue.

To apply to be chosen as a HAIX® 1000 pair wear test participant, follow the link to sign up between August 16th and August 31st. 1000 wear testers will be selected from all entries after close of contest and will be notified via email.

For more information or to sign up to weartest a pair of HAIX boots, visit www.haixusa.com/1000.

About HAIX® North America:

HAIX® North America is one of the most trusted footwear manufacturers for Law Enforcement officers, firefighters, EMT’s, loggers, arborists and many more. They produce over one million shoes yearly and have been in business serving all markets since 2003.