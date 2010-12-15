Go Rhino! Products – New T-Shirt Design

Go Rhino Products! released their new line of 100% cotton t-shirts. The shirts are black with a red Go Rhino! Products logo and grey rhino head. Sizes include M, L, XL, 2XL. Call for availability.

About Go Rhino:

Since 1975, GoRhino! Products has remained a leader in the development, design and manufacturing of innovative, stylish and extremly useful aftermarket automotive accessories.

In 2004, GoRhino! was pleased to partner with XTREME RACKS, as two companies with one vision! Together we are determined to narrow th gap between functionality, rugged good looks and durability with all of our award-winning truck and SUV products.

Since originating the first modular grille guard over 30 years ago, GoRhino! Products has established a reputation for being FIRST in introducing superior quality, new and original products to the market... quickly setting the industry standards.